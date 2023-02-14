Osage’s pursuit of a state boy’s wrestling title will come to a close this week.

The Green Devils are sending 10 wrestlers to Wells Fargo Arena Wednesday as they begin chase of their fifth all-time traditional title and second in four years.

Osage already won a state dual title Feb. 4. Now, the Green Devils are looking for more in the traditional tournament.

“With state duals being a couple weeks ago and winning that, we knew that we needed to have a good day (at districts) Saturday, and we did,” Osage head coach Brent Jennings said. “We’ve got all but two guys seeded in the top eight. Pretty excited about that in the brackets. So, we’re ready to roll.”

Nine of the 10 wrestlers the Green Devils are taking to Des Moines are district champions.

“We had a good day Saturday, overall,” Jennings said. “We left a few guys behind that I really would’ve liked to have taken with us this week. But nine champs is a pretty good number. So, we will take that, throw an extra in there with a runner-up. Our kids wrestled pretty well. So, we’re excited about this week and ready to get started.”

Two of Osage’s district champions — 145-pounder Tucker Stangel and 152-pounder Chase Thomas — have been banged up this season.

Stangel missed Osage’s annual dual tournament in January with a knee injury. The ailment Thomas was dealing with is unknown.

“We were banged up in early January,” Jennings said. “But now we’re pretty healthy. We took some time off. We didn’t end up having our conference tournament — good or bad. But you know, not having as much of that, we adjusted some things in the practice room a little bit to be completely healthy and ready to go. So, we’re pretty in-shape right now.”

Stangel is one of two No. 1 seeds Osage will have at Wells Fargo Arena. Senior Nick Fox is the top seed at 170 pounds.

Thomas, 132-pounder Anders Kittelson, 160-pounder Max Gast and 220-pounder Barret Muller are all seeded inside the top five at their respective weights.

“You know, a lot of these guys have been in big venues,” Jennings said. “They’ve wrestled in big meets, big tournaments prior to this event. So, this isn’t anything new for them ... They’ve kind of weathered the storm of the years growing up. So, with all the experience they have and that they bring to the table, this isn’t something where they’re going to be big-eyed and not ready for.”

Three Clear Lake wrestlers to earned a spot in Des Moines, 132-pounder Max Currier, 138-pounder Aiden Hippen and 182-pounder Kaleb Hambly.

Currier was the only Lion that qualified for the state tournament last year. Clear Lake head coach Evan Johnson said Hambly and Hippen’s presence might help Currier’s mental game improve as this year’s event.

“It’s going to be a lot nicer now, sending multiple guys down there because they can kind of keep each other in check,” Johnson said. “They’ve been bonding with each other all year. So, that’s kind of the benefit and the nice thing about sending this many guys down. You don’t have just one guy you have to try and have fun with. You can kind of just let the kids go off, and do their own thing, and enjoy themselves and be kids.”

Hambly and Hippen both qualified for their first-ever state tournament this season. Hambly is a senior and Hippen is a freshman.

Johnson said he wants to get his team to Des Moines early so they can get a feel for the venue and be comfortable quicker. He added that he will show all three of his wrestlers where the Clear Lake fans will be sitting in the arena to help make the event less intimidating.

“(I need to) just keep my mind right,” Hambly said. “Not let the nerves get to me too much and stay focused.”

Currier enters this year’s state tournament as a No. 8 seed. He’ll have a first-round bye and then wrestle either No. 9 Carter Lamont of Vinton-Shellsburg or No. 24 Ryan Wilson of Crestwood.

Currier finished second at districts, falling to Kittelson by 21-5 technical fall in four minutes and 27 seconds. Currier said he was hoping to match up with Kittelson in the finals so he could test himself before the state tournament.

“I knew going in that I would have Kittelson, which would be a tough match,” Currier said. “But honestly, I was excited for that. I don’t think I necessarily wrestled bad. I wanted a tough match going into the state tournament and that’s what I got.”

Class 2A state tournament action will begin at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. First and second-round matches and consolation bouts will be contested during the session.