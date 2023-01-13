High school boys' wrestling: Hampton-Dumont-Cal, Clear Lake reigniting rivalry

Regular season wrestling meets are still important to the Clear Lake and Hampton-Dumont-CAL boys’ wrestling teams.

The Lions and Bulldogs will both begin postseason wrestling at the North Central Conference tournament on Jan. 21. Even with the postseason looming, the squads gave their triangular meet with St. Edmond a great deal of attention.

“It’s really about the journey you go over,” Clear Lake 132-pounder Max Currier said Thursday. “... Take somebody who won state, for example. Somebody might view that as their end goal, but overall, all the things that they did training-wise during their season – it all adds up. So, I view it the same way. All these times that we’re on the mat, they’re little gems on their own.”

Clear Lake and HDC defeated St. Edmond by scores of 67-6 and 69-4, respectively. The Gaels only brought seven varsity wrestlers to the triangular meet in Clear Lake.

When they finished beating up on the Gaels, however, the Lions and Bulldogs battled at 11 weights. Clear Lake ultimately prevailed, 38-27. Six Lions scored bonus points.

Clear Lake amassed three wins via fall in a row during the 160, 170, and 182-pound matches. The Lions racked up five pins on the match. Eight of HDC and Clear Lakes’s 11 bouts ended with a fall.

“Having this atmosphere, both crowds going nuts, whatever anybody wants to say about anything, I had fun tonight,” HDC head coach Patrick Hensen said. “I know everybody in this building that paid eight bucks to get in here, they had a hell of a time too.”

Hensen added that the explosive nature of Thursday’s dual will fuel a budding rivalry between Clear Lake and HDC going forward. Hensen said that, when he went to school at HDC over 10 years ago, the Lions and Bulldogs’ annual matchup wasn’t a sight to behold.

When Hensen was a Bulldog, Clear Lake beat HDC so frequently that a traveling trophy between the two schools – named the Floyd of Swaledale – vanished.

Hensen said he and Clear Lake head coach Evan Johnson have talked about making the annual Lions-Bulldogs wrestling dual a trophy match again.

“I know me and coach Johnson have talked about making a traveling trophy,” Hensen said. “... We’re close enough to each other. You know, Clear Lake’s got the lake, all these nice houses, all this stuff. We got like 70 percent free and reduced lunch. You know, that’s something that just drives us to win more.”

Hensen added that he likes his team’s chances to finish ahead of Clear Lake in the NCC tournament. He said his team is built for tournaments and his dual roster is still developing.

Johnson said his team’s win over the Bulldogs will help it wrestle its best during the postseason. HDC is slated to host the 2023 NCC tournament.

“Our goal every year is to peak in February,” Johnson said. “We don’t want to be peaking in the middle of January. So, everything we’re doing right now is always working toward that peak at districts and at state.

“So, to be in such an emotional environment like this, especially in that last dual there against Hampton – that’s what postseason is all about. So, we’re going to see that quite a bit here coming up. Hopefully, we’re about to continue to improve throughout the year.”