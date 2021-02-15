'He's still got a chance': Lake Mills' Elijah Wagner aims for state title after knee injury

Slowly, the injury became tolerable enough for him to get back on the mat. He was able to secure a knee brace just days before the sectional meet, but he had no idea what to expect from himself once he wrestled in competition again.

What happened on the mat came as a surprise to both him and his coach.

Wagner was able to qualify for districts, then followed it up by winning his bracket during the district meet on Saturday at Clarksville. He did it by securing an 8-0 win over Class 1A No. 5 Drew Fox – a solid wrestler in his own regard.

What was the most shocking for Brandenburg was how well Wagner wrestled in the later periods of his matches. He was expecting that after nearly two weeks off, Wagner’s stamina might take a hit. But that just hasn’t been the case.

“At first, you’re just hoping a kid like that just gets to state and helps get the team to state,” Brandenburg said. “But seeing him wrestle today and be dominate, I don’t think it’s limited him that much. He’s still got a chance to bring home a state title for himself, which is his goal.”

If anything, winning all of his matches against solid competition has given Wagner the confidence he needed ahead of the state tournament.