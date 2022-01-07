Heard uses break to analyze wrist control, gaining confidence

Osage's Nolan Heard does not have the mat time most of his teammates do. He wrestled 11 matches as a freshman after battling some sickness, but has doubled that this season.

The results started out as less than ideal.

He finished 14th at the Cliff Keen Independence Invitational in early December. He went 0-2 at the South Winneshiek Invite. In his last eight duals of 2021, he won two matches, one of them by forfeit.

So over the break, he began to watch film with his coaching staff and noticed a trend. When Heard is on bottom, his wrist control was a noticeable weakness.

Heard knew it immediately in his last two losses to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's Lucas Kral and Central Springs' Clayton McDonough. It was heightened on film.

"That's the main thing I worked on," Heard said. "I lost to Kral, it was 4-4 going into the second period, caught a wrist, barred me up, turned me. Couldn't do anything once he got a wrist."

As the calendar flipped to 2022, the results have done the same.

In arguably Heard's biggest match of the season to date, he bumped up to 145-pounds and avoided several cradle locks from Nashua-Plainfield's Dylan Blanchard to put together an 18-6 major decision win that gave Osage a 40-34 victory over the Huskies.

If the Green Devils sweep their final Top of Iowa Conference quadrangular, they will end the conference dual season with a perfect mark and a title.

"I was dialed in," Heard said. "I wrestled that kid a year or two ago, I knew it was going to be a close match. Just got to wrestle smart."

Individualized workouts were catered to that area. Heard mentioned following his win that coaches would be on top each time scraping took place.

"They want to help you win, they want to help you succeed," he added. "Just wrist curl me all the time. I'm getting better at it."

Whatever happened over the break worked in the match against Blanchard. Heard was the aggressor at the start and registered several takedowns and got Blanchard to his back at the end.

Still, already a light 138-pounder, feeling that weight against a true 145 was difficult.

"That weight difference got to me," Heard said. "I knew I had to get to the leg. If I wrestle smart, there's no way he can beat me."

Teammates erupted in cheering as Heard finished off a wild dual versus the Huskies that had plenty of twists and turns.

"A relief to see he can win the close matches, win the grinders," Green Devils 220 starter Barrett Muller said.

Jennings stated afterwards that the lineup used on Thursday will be tinkered with a bit. He did confirm that Max Gast will be on his way down to 145 and Chase Thomas will bump up to 152.

With Anders Kittelson back from injury, he has entrenched himself at 132. Heard and Spencer Adams wrestled off for the spot at 138, won by Heard.

"He's one of my best friends, he's my workout partner," Heard said. "I know how he wrestles, so I'm going to take advantage of that. If I let him get to his match, there's no way I win."

Heard is 4-0 so far through the first couple of days of the new year. He views what transpired on Thursday as a much-needed confidence booster to himself and his teammates.

He was blunt in saying he felt like he needs to prove himself because of last season and the caliber of state place winners in the Osage room.

"I really needed that," Heard said. "If I didn't have that team behind me, I don't think I win that match. They give me so much motivation."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

