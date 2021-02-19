'He lives for these kinds of moments:' Kale Petersen advances to state finals

Saturday night is Kale Petersen’s time to shine.

On Friday afternoon, the West Fork sophomore wrestler punched his ticket to his first state championship, with a win by fall in the Class 1A 106-pound semifinals at Wells Fargo Arena. Petersen pinned Don Bosco junior Caleb Coffin at the 3:09 mark to push his way through to the title round.

Petersen finished sixth at state his freshman year, as he recovered from an August 2019 knee surgery. Now with a clean bill of health, a No. 1 state ranking, and a 29-1 record on the season, Petersen is ready to take his spot at the top of the podium.

“I feel like I’m more focused when I wrestle some of the better kids, compared to normal season kids,” Petersen said. “Basically, I’m just attacking my stuff and doing what I do best. Nothing is really changing out there.”

West Fork head coach Jared Arbegast agreed that Petersen seems to be at his most dominant when facing top ranked opponents. For his coach, watching Petersen at his best is a sight to behold.