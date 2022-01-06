Hampton-Dumont-CAL downs No. 10 2A Webster City 40-33

The Hampton-Dumont-CAL Bulldogs knew how much was at stake during their home dual against No. 10 2A Webster City Thursday night.

The Bulldogs and the Lynx each entered the evening with just one conference dual loss each this season. Fellow North Central Conference member Algona entered the evening with just one Conference loss as well, so the Bulldogs were in dire need of a victory if they wanted to remain in the hunt for the NCC title.

HDC did their part and got the help they needed to put themselves in the NCC drivers seat Thursday night.

The Bulldogs earned a 40-33 victory over the Lynx thanks to some impressive grit and determination. Meanwhile, Algona was defeated by Clarion-Goldfield-Downs, giving them two conference losses. The Bulldogs now control their own destiny. If they beat St. Edmunds and Clear Lake the rest of the way, Hampton-Dumont will be the NCC champions. Clear Lake and St. Edmunds are currently at the bottom of the NCC standings.

"Our kids have been wanting to be conference champions since they were little kids," said head coach Patrick Hensen. "At Hampton it doesn't happen every year. It takes a special group of kids that don't quit, they don't give up and wrestle really well. There's some things we still need to work on obviously, but they came out, they didn't quit and they didn't stop. They finished every match strong and that's how we got the win today."

The night started the way it ended: With a win for the Bulldogs. Braden Hansen won the 182 match with a 12-4 MD to start things off. The Lynx were victorious in the 195 and 220 matches before HDC claimed victory in the 285 contest thanks to a fall in 2:52 by Carter Heilskov.

Hensen had considered moving Jayson Stevens up from the 106 to the 113 earlier in the week, but ultimately left him at his natural position. It worked in the Bulldogs' favor as Stevens brought home the W by Fall at 1:40.

There was a change at 113, however, as Jaymes Stevens was brought in from the JV, but he was defeated by Fall and Webster City moved back into the lead 18-16. There was a move at 120 as well as Charlie Showalter moved up from the 113 spot, but he was also defeated as the Lynx went up even further.

The final lineup change of the night, however, worked in the Bulldogs' favor. Jack Showalter was moved up from the 120 to the 26 where he started slow before winning by Fall in 5:10 to cut the deficit to 24-22.

Sean Heilskov had perhaps the most impressive win of the night for the Dogs in the 138. He fell behind early before pulling off a 9-8 decision. Heilskov was down 8-7 before scoring the decisive final two points in the last ten seconds of the match. That put HDC in the lead 25-24.

Taylor Mahler won the 138 by a 9-5 decision before Webster City moved back in front by a Fall in the 145 match, 30-28. That was the last time the Lynx would lead, however, as Jakyb Kapp put the Dogs back in front for good with a Fall in 5:24.

Carl Barkema made it look easy with a Fall in 1:55 at the 160 spot. That also made it a 40-30 contest and ensured the team victory of the Dogs. Webster City won the 170 match, but the Bulldogs won the night and more than likely won the conference by doing so.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0