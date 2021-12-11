Growth the name of the game for West Fork Wrestling

In high school wrestling it's difficult to be competitive with a small roster, and that's something the West Fork Warhawks are discovering right now.

The Warhawks went 0-3 as a team in their Thursday night quadrangular at Northwood-Kensett High School, mustering only 12 total points from all three duals.

A big reason for their struggles: a very small roster compared to their opponents. The Warhawks went into the Thursday night quad with just five wrestlers on the varsity roster, and finished the night with four after senior Dakota Lau suffered an injury in his opening matchup.

"When you can't fill a lineup it's hard to win many duels," Warhawks coach Jared Arbegast said. "But we're going to have a good attitude and learn from it moving forward."

West Fork also went into Thursday night's quad already dealing with injury problems, as senior Coy Smith is out with a back injury. Arbegast said that he hopes to have Smith back healthy and wrestling again within the next week or two.

For a Warhawks team that will struggle to compete with schools throughout the season, Arbegast said that the goal of the season is more about finding the positives where they can.

"For us, it's all about growth this year, Arbegast said. "Everybody on the team is just trying to have some fun... wrestling is a tough sport."

Despite it being a tough night overall for West Fork, there were some individual standouts that showed they could hang with some of the state's best opposition.

One of those wrestlers, junior Carson Nuehring, picked up a win by way of a pin against Nashua-Plainfield junior Jackson Zwanziger, and then Nuehring dropped to Eagle Grove junior Jack Mendoza by a 6-0 decision.

On an outlook for the season, Nuehring echoed similar comments to Arbegast about improvement being the name of the game.

"I'm hoping that everyone grows," Nuehring said. "I hope that everyone gets better and we start winning more matches."

Another standout for the Warhawks was junior Rafe Arbegast, who picked up a win against the Vikings via pin, and took his matchup against Eagle Grove's Kaden Pritchard deep into the third round before succumbing to a technical fall.

"I want to work harder," Rafe Arbegast said of his goals this season. "Hopefully me and my teammates can work harder, pick up some wins and hopefully at the end make it to state."

Another positive for the Warhawks, according to Jared Arbegast, is the development of the Lady Warhawks wrestling program.

Arbegast has a young, inexperienced Lady Warhawks squad, and is excited to see how far they will go.

"It's pretty fun, they're bringing some excitement into the room," Jared Arbegast said. "That's actually pretty exciting, we're trying to help let the girls wrestle and take them to some of those tournaments."

Jared Arbehast said that five of the six wrestlers on the Lady Warhawks team are brand new to the sport, but the group will be anchored by junior Autumn Stonecypher, who has made a previous appearance in the state tournament.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

