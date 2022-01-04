Green Devils trying to nab another conference dual title; Bulldogs in a wild NCC race

Words weren't minced by Brent Jennings when he reflected on Osage's last month of 2021.

The longtime Green Devils head wrestling coach was far from pleased with how December transpired. The last day of Battle of Waterloo went far from according to plan and then overcame some injuries and illnesses to some wrestlers to go 3-0 in a conference quadrangular.

"Prior to break, I was not happy with where we were at as a team," Jennings stated. "Some of it is a little bit of fight, some of it is on me as a coach."

After scraping with Waverly-Shell Rock and Wapsie Valley a few days ago, Jennings' attitude made a 180.

"We cleaned a lot of things up, worked with a lot of kids individually," he said. "We think we're sitting pretty good, did a lot of work the last week-and-a-half."

With an increased level of focus and some wrestlers getting back from injury, Class 2A No. 2 Osage gets one of its biggest tests of the conference season on Thursday.

The Green Devils well face off with 1A No. 6 Nashua-Plainfield in a battle of unbeaten Top of Iowa Conference teams. The winner will likely win the conference dual season barring an upset.

"They got a really good team," Jennings said. "They'll really tough, they got some good kids through the middle. It is going to be a matter of bonus points. Get the pins where we need to get them and scrap in the other weights."

In the latest rankings by IAwrestle, Osage has six individuals ranked inside the top-12 and the Huskies have five. Three of them occupy the lower weights.

They have Jayden and Garret Rinken (106 and 120, respectively) in the top-five as well as Kendrick Huck (126). The Green Devils have just one in Tucker Stangel, second at 126.

If Huck and Stangel wrestle, it could be a determining factor in the outcome of the dual.

"It'll be a high-scoring dual and see where the chips fall," Jennings said. "There's some must wins matches in that dual, and it probably starts at 26."

Second-ranked Chase Thomas (145) and top-ranked Nicholas Fox (160) could be favored in their matchups for Osage. It has two upper weights in Cole Jeffries (195) and Barrett Muller (220) also will likely be favored as well.

The Green Devils are also getting reinforcements they didn't have for the majority first half of the season.

Crestwood transfer Anders Kittelson will make his season debut entrenched in the 132-pound weight class and Mac Muller, after rehabbing an injury suffered during football, will be fresh at 285 after wrestling late in December.

"(Anders) was drilling prior to Christmas," Jennings said. "He looks real good."

With Kittelson's return, that created a wrestle-off at 138 between Nolan Heard and Spencer Adams. Heard won two out of three matches and will be the starter and he could face Trey Nelson, ranked eighth.

Jennings will trot out a lineup with no seniors in it.

"It is pretty hectic here the next few weeks," he said.

Meanwhile, in the North Central Conference, it has turned into a wild ride of who could come out on top. And Thursday's contest between 2A No. 10 Webster City and Hampton-Dumont-CAL will make it less chaotic.

Both the Lynx and Bulldogs each have one NCC dual loss on the season, joining Algona will one loss and then followed by Humboldt and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows with two losses.

HD-CAL head coach Patrick Hansen is more than excited to see how it shakes out.

"It is fun to have our conference be so tight with so many good teams," he said.

There are some potential firework matches between Webster City and the Bulldogs. And Hansen admitted he might shake some things up in his lineup to create some intriguing matchups.

He hinted at Jayson Stevens, currently at 106 and Carl Barkema, a top-five wrestler at 160, as ones he could move up. Hansen sees the dual as wide open in every weight.

"It all depends on what is happening in the dual," Hansen said. "Once we get to 152, you look at all seniors and one sophomore in your big boy lineup, it really makes a big difference."

It was a solid first half for the Bulldogs with a top-20 team finish at the first ever Dan Gable Donnybrook, one dual loss in the first two months and several wrestlers at or approaching double digit wins.

Yet Hansen is still waiting for them to be at their best.

"We got JV kids that are clawing at the bit to get on varsity," Hansen said. We're going to be really scary."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

