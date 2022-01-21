Green Devils send four to state quarterfinals; Luft in prime position for state repeat

CORALVILLE – Leah Grimm is trying to claim another state medal after missing the state tournament as a sophomore. Jalynn Goodale is attempting to reach her first ever state final.

For Osage's two juniors, they are a couple of matches away from reaching that milestone.

Goodale, Grimm and two Green Devil freshmen ran through the opening day of the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) girls state tournament with perfect records to have the highest amount of area quarterfinalists on Friday night inside Xtream Arena.

"It was definitely hard watching everybody do what I've wanted to do since my freshman year state tournament," Grimm said. "It pushed me. I'm glad we have more of the younger girls for the future."

Charles City will have two in the quarters in defending state champion Lilly Luft (130-pounds) and Ava Thompson (285). St. Ansgar's Mariah Michels is in the quarters at 100.

"We had a lot of new girls this year," Luft said. "Them getting the experience to come here and compete is awesome. They gave so much effort and so much heart."

Osage is trying to get its first individual state champion in the fourth year of the state tournament. It has come agonizingly close with several top-five finishes.

Does this group of four have a chance to end that streak?

"There's been a lot of learning and bridging the gap," Goodale said. "As a girls program, we're trying to build. It just depends."

Goodale, seeded third at 110-pounds, received a bye into the second round, then recorded two pins to end her day. Her first was under a minute and the second, she locked up the cradle in 2 minutes, 51 seconds.

It was far from easy for a moment.

Vinton-Shellsburg's Ellie Weets was taken to her back a couple times in the third round contest. Goodale had to adjust in order to settle in for the fall.

"She was really good at fighting off a half," Goodale said. "I had to look for other things I don't normally go to."

She'll get Cedar Falls' Hope Chiattello in Saturday morning's quarters. It is a rematch from the Battle of Waterloo last month, a win by Goodale. The two-time state medalist is having an attitude adjustment this weekend.

When Goodale was a freshman in 2020, she had the thought that the rest of the field wasn't as good as her. So she pictured herself coasting to the title.

That didn't happen.

"I've realized I need to hone in on my skills and make it happen," Goodale said. "I was pretty chill-axed. I thought it would be handed to me."

Her drive has picked up this season. She's been holding herself accountable in attending both the girls and boys practices.

"Almost every day," Goodale said.

Grimm is donning a knee brace that mirrors one that Iowa's Spencer Lee wore last season. The reason behind the brace for Grimm is coming off a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a torn meniscus in the same knee.

It hasn't stopped her from getting plenty of mat time.

Grimm has lost just four times as she prepares for her quarterfinal against top-seeded and unbeaten Naomi Simon of Decorah. Simon pinned Grimm in 46 seconds nearly three weeks ago.

"Being mentally strong is just as important as being physically strong," Grimm said. "Clear head going in, have to have everything flushed out."

The 170-pounder was in control of both her matches on Friday. She pinned her second round opponent in 2:35 then methodically recorded three takedowns to beat Teegan Sulentich of Washington (Iowa).

There were very few moments when Grimm was on bottom in her third round contest.

"I would like to stay in charge," she said.

The Green Devils have a plethora of freshmen on their roster that experienced the state tournament for the first time. Two of them are nearing their first career medal.

Gable Hemann, seeded second at 100, won her only match of the day by fall in 1:22 while 145-pounder Aubrey Chapman rallied down 6-4 to claim a victory over Ali Russler of New Hampton/Turkey Valley in 3:40.

"I kept working at it and threw it down," Chapman said. "I feel like I earned it. I spent multiple hours on the mat. I think I've worked hard for this moment."

Chapman went front headlock into a cow-catcher to settle in for the pin. She knows matches can flip on a dime and she waited for Russler to give her an opening.

And when Russler did, Chapman jumped all over it.

"It is probably one of my best positions in wrestling," Chapman said.

Osage is in eighth place in the team race at 71 points while Charles City is ninth with 66.

Luft admits being a defending champion comes with that bit of added pressure. She battled some sickness earlier in the week, but stated she is feeling really good.

It showed in her two matches.

Luft was on the mat for a grand total of 2:25 as she settled in for two first period pins. Her attacking mindset of getting a quick takedown then turn was on full display.

"It is a little different knowing there are girls coming for my spot," Luft said. "I've done everything I can to defend it. Knowing that I have one audience to please and that's my higher power. I give it to him."

The Comets star has been all over the place the past few months in getting acclimated to freestyle wrestling. Her folkstyle is still elite. Still, she is not looking too far ahead.

Most believe the 130-pound final will be between Luft and Waverly-Shell Rock's Macy Smith on Saturday night. It would be a rematch from earlier this season, won by Smith via a 3-1 decision.

Luft's focus is not on that potential final.

"You can't get wrapped around the axel," she said. "I've been taking it one match at a time and not getting stressed out."

Michels won both of her matches by fall in the first period. She is the lone St. Ansgar wrestler still alive on the championship bracket entering Saturday.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

