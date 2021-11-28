Green Devils not shying away from goal of double state title

Ask anyone in the Osage wrestling room about the expectations and no one is avoiding the primary goal.

"Double state title," 160-pound junior Nicholas Fox said.

Brent Jennings has coached at Osage for 26 years. He called this group his most talented top to bottom. One glance at the roster and it lists three seniors.

Do the Green Devils have an absurd amount of talent?

"We have fewer holes," Jennings said. "We've got a lot of kids that have state experience."

Which has led to the expectation of the aforementioned double state title, which means winning the Class 2A state dual tournament and the traditional state tournament. West Delaware accomplished that feat last year.

As is tradition lately, 2A will once again come down to Osage and West Delaware. They have finished first or second in the traditional state tournament the last three years.

"It is exciting to have such a good team and we're going to roll this year," Fox said.

While the Hawks return five medalists, including state champion Wyatt Voelker, the Green Devils bring back Fox, Tucker Stangel and add a couple reinforcements.

They add two transfers from Crestwood in Anders Kittelson and Chase Thomas. Kittelson finished second at 113 pounds as a freshman and Thomas placed third at 138.

"The combination of (the talent) and the positive atmosphere," Jennings said. "(They are) enjoying it."

With those four state medalists in the fold, plus district qualifiers Darren Adams (120), Max Gast (152), Cole Jeffries (195) and Barrett Muller (220), there is no shortage of firepower in the room.

And for Muller, he sees no weaknesses.

"Everybody is pushing each other," he said. "There's a lot of good dudes. I feel it is one of the better rooms I've been in."

The Green Devils ran through the Top of Iowa Conference meet, the sectional and district tournaments plus the regional dual meet tournament. They placed third in the state dual tournament and runner-up in the traditional.

For some in the Osage room, those setbacks drove them over the summer. Muller didn't get to the state tournament as an individual; Fox is still chasing a state title.

"We can put a lot on the podium," Muller said.

Fox is moving from 145 to 160. It comes off a banner year for the junior in which he made waves at various freestyle and Greco-Roman tournaments. He was a medalist at Fargo, the most prestigious summer tournament.

"It shows all the hard work I did paid off," Fox said. "I elevated my wrestling skills. I wrestle like a small guy, I'm still fast. That'll help me out."

With so much depth in the lower to middle weights, the big question comes from 170 and up. Osage is replacing state champion Spencer Mooberry at 182 and state medalist Colin Muller at 170.

Jennings calls 170 his biggest lineup question mark.

Barrett Muller believes that group will have to put up wins early to silence doubters.

"Put up a lot of points," he said. "It is awesome having a lot of pressure. Now, we got to go make them happy, make them proud."

Health is another question mark when Osage opens its season in December.

Kittelson is out for the time being due to a rib injury. Mac Muller, the Green Devils projected starter at heavyweight, won't be back until the second half of the season after tweaking his knee in football.

"We got some pretty good depth, still some guys with varsity experience," Jennings said. "Won't be a big deal early on."

Still, the goals are not shifted. Osage has the mindset that over the next two years, it wants to be the dominating force in 2A. It doesn't plan on slowing down with a couple nicks in the lineup.

"We're going to take it," Fox said.

The Green Devils are at over 20 girls on their roster, the biggest they have had so far. They return two medalists in Jalynn Goodale, fifth at 106 last year, and Sydney Muller, an eighth place finisher.

Jennings has talked with Goodale about getting a state championship.

"The potential is there," Jennings said. "She hasn't stopped wrestling. She's got a good shot."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.