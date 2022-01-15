Green Devils finish second in its home dual tournament; Bulldogs get to 20 dual wins

It has been 14 years since Osage's wrestling team has triumphed in its own gymnasium for its January home dual tournament.

Check another year where the Class 2A No. 3 Green Devils fall just a bit short.

Minnesota's Kasson-Mantorville, ranked second in Class AA, were the kings of the Osage duals for eight years in a row and after a cancellation in 2020 and not making the trip last winter, it reclaimed its throne.

The Komets navigated their way to five victories, four of them blowouts, as they won the tournament for the ninth time. Osage finished runner-up, its highest finish since 2019, with a 4-1 record on Saturday.

"This sport, you get ups and downs," Green Devils head coach Brent Jennings said. "Nice thing about wrestling really good competition is you find your weaknesses really quick. Gives you things to work on and things to address."

2A No. 13 Hampton-Dumont-CAL placed third with a 3-2 mark, followed by Ankeny Centennial and Davenport Assumption in rounding out the top-five. Clear Lake wrestled just four duals, going winless.

"Getting into the tournament last minute, I think we can do better against Osage the next time," Bulldogs head coach Patrick Hansen.

The marquee dual was between Osage and Kasson-Mantorville. It featured a total of eight state medalists and bounty of ranked wrestlers in its respective states.

It turned into a blowout.

The Komets won the first four weights, including at 285-pounds in which Osage's Mac Muller was leading 7-3 before K-M's Reed Parrish threw him onto his back and settled for the pin in 4 minutes, 35 seconds.

"In some of those matches, we had a few letdowns," Jennings said. "Winning a match, you got to be smarter than that. We came out and wrestled hard, gave them a good go."

Osage responded with three major decisions from Tucker Stangel (126), Anders Kittelson (132) and Max Gast (145) to cut its deficit to 25-18. Two weights – 152 and 170 – were between podium finishers.

Chase Thomas and Nicholas Fox, who have recently moved up in weight, were out-matched.

Thomas was dinged for his second stalling and was taken down shortly after to fall to Logan Vaughan by an 8-0 major decision. Fox struggled to finish shots in his 5-2 setback to Cole Glazier.

"He was bigger than everyone else I've wrestled," Thomas said. "When he got to a 2-on-1, passed it off into a double, that's when it really hit me."

Kasson-Mantorville triumphed in the final five weights to win.

"We'll learn from our matches and move on, try to make it better tomorrow," Jennings said.

That was the only time the Green Devils didn't celebrate a victory. They edged HD-CAL 48-30, triumphed over 2A No. 10 Davenport Assumption 47-28, handled 3A No. 13 Ankeny Centennial 49-21 and made quick work of Decorah 53-21.

Their dual record moves to 23-5 on the season.

"I think we wrestled well," Fox said.

Kittelson remains unbeaten since coming back from an injury that sat him out for the entire first half of the season. He went a perfect 5-0 on the day with two pins, two majors and a technical fall.

His pace and ability to stay on his feet has been a self-emphasis as he chases his second straight state finals appearance.

"My last match, I could've wrestled a little bit better," Kittelson said. "Especially in high school, you can make a lot of kids tired and break a lot of kids. Just continue to score points."

HD-CAL was originally scheduled to wrestle at the Storm Invitational, but because of the snow that drenched most of North Iowa on Friday, it was canceled. The Bulldogs were a late addition to the field.

Which led to a lineup that wasn't what Hansen had planned. Still, he was more than pleased with how his group adjusted.

"Might be a little more competitive next time," Hansen said.

Carl Barkema, the stalwart at 160 for HD-CAL, became the programs all-time wins leader in his first match of the day as he pinned Jake Clark in 3:01. Barkema finished 5-0 with a pair of pins, two narrow victories by four points or less and a forfeit.

With the North Central Conference traditional tournament a week from Saturday, the Bulldogs are aiming for more hardware. They have 10 duals left on their regular season schedule and are four away from setting a new program record.

HD-CAL has won 20 duals in three of its last four seasons.

"To beat (Assumption) by 23, that is kind of a butt-kicking," Hansen said. "We might get to 30, which is a huge deal. We'll get it done."

Clear Lake's Max Currier was the lone wrestler to go 4-0 on the day. He won the Lions only match at 126 against Kasson-Mantorville by a 7-2 decision then added two bonus point victories and a forfeit win.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

