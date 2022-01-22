Green Devils depth, star power prevails to give them third place trophy

CORALVILLE – There's just one senior on Osage's girls wrestling team. And she didn't even place.

Think the future is bright for the Green Devils?

Osage piled up 135 points this weekend at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) girls state tournament to place third in the team race on Saturday night to leave the Xtream Arena with its first team trophy.

"It says a lot," Green Devils head coach Ryan Fank said. "We've been knocking at the door the past three, four years, it is nice to finally get it done."

Osage had it mathematically clinched after the second session in the afternoon. It had created enough separation over Bettendorf and a resurgent Decorah team to grab a trophy.

Even after it went 0-for-4 in its placement matches in the final session.

Not bad for a group that has more than half of the roster as underclassmen.

"On top of decent core group of juniors who have been through it," Fank said. "The mix is well."

The Green Devils entered the tournament still searching for an individual state champion. They'll have to wait another year to hit that breakthrough moment.

Both of Osage's finalists – freshman Gable Hemann and junior Jalynn Goodale – couldn't reach the top of the podium.

In the first final of the night at 100-pounds, Hemann went up against fellow freshman Jillian Worthen of Union. Worthen was unbeaten and the top-ranked wrestler at 100 with Hemann ranked and seeded second.

It was a controlled match by Worthen, who secured just one takedown, one escape and spent the majority of the match on top as Hemann fell by a 3-0 decision.

"I'm proud of myself," Hemann said. "She's definitely the toughest I've wrestled this season. She's my biggest competition, I'm not going to stop working."

At least three times, Hemann was on the verge of escaping to return to neutral only for Worthen to hit a loud mat return and keep her in control of the title contest.

"We've closed the gap every time," Fank said. "We'll get there."

Hemann had to edge conference foe and county rival Mariah Michels of St. Ansgar, who finished fourth, by a 3-2 decision. It was the third time this season Hemann won by a slim margin.

"My nerves got to be a little bit," Hemann said. "Not getting pin, that's a big goal."

Goodale avenged a loss from the state tournament last season by pinning Southwest Valley's Adyson Lundquist in 4 minutes, 56 seconds. Goodale went reversal and settled in for the fall.

Goodale is 3-2 all-time against Lundquist

"My gas tank was bigger than hers," Goodale said. "The humblest way I can say this is I out-wrestled her."

Sigourney-Keota's Reanah Utterback did not let Goodale get to her offense in the championship match at 110-pounds.

Utterback, one of the premier lightweights in the state, took Goodale feet to back a couple of times and then locked up the pin in the second period.

"I had a lot more nerves going in than I was expecting," Goodale said. "I knew she was good on her feet and I knew she was quick, but I think my nerves slowed me down. Any other time, I like to think I would have been able to fight her off.

"I beat myself a little bit before I was able to truly wrestle."

Goodale ends her junior year as a three-time state medalist. Each time she has entered the field, she has left in a better personal spot than the season previous.

The 2022 tournament was no different.

"I will say I am proud of myself," Goodale said. "I've been motivated more and more each year to do better. This next year, I am going to let loose."

Aubrey Chapman (145) and Leah Grimm (170) fell in the quarterfinals by pin, then went on a run in the wrestlebacks. Both of them won their blood round matches; Chapman wrestled for third and Grimm wrestled for fifth on Saturday night.

Chapman was pinned quickly and ended up fourth while Grimm lost and finished sixth.

It is the first career state medal for Chapman, who was seeded 11th coming in and was unranked. She navigated a field in which she had to comeback in several matches throughout the two days to get on the podium.

And, properly, has been dubbed "The Comeback Kid" by her teammates.

"She pulled a lot of those out man, she's a gamer," Fank said. "She's going to constantly improve."

Grimm finished two places lower than she did as a freshman in 2019, but after coming off two injuries on the same knee, Fank can't be prouder of the way the junior wrestled.

"Dude, I couldn't be more proud of her," Fank said. "She rehabbed it smart, she rehabbed it hard. She had a heckuva year."

With all the talent coming back into the room next winter, Fank and Goodale have high expectations for the state tournament in a year.

Championship or bust?

"I think we'll always be in the mix," Fank said.

"I'm beyond proud of all of our girls," Goodale added. "This truly is a team trophy. I really think it is going to give us that final push we need to be able to say we stand on our own."

