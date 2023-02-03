CORALVILLE -- Charles City’s Lilly Luft is the IGHSAU’s first-ever 130-pound state wrestling champion. She downed No. 2 Chloe Sanders of Vinton-Shellsburg via 9-0 major decision in the finals.

Luft, who was the top seed at 130 pounds, beat Saydel’s Colbie Tenborg, 9-1, to advance to the finals. Luft earned bonus points in four of the five bouts she wrestled on Thursday and Friday.

“It’s been amazing,” Luft said Friday. “I think that (girls’ wrestling) has grown immensely, not only in our school, but just across the state of Iowa. And to see all these girls take on a brand new sport is just so cool ... Then this year, to be part of the first sanctioned Iowa girls’ state tournament before I graduate is the coolest thing ever.”

Osage’s Gable Hemann and Mason City’s Layla Phillips also competed in the state finals.

Hemann, who was seeded second at 100 pounds, lost to No. 1 Katie Biscogolia of Raccoon River Northwest by 5-2 decision. Biscoglia finished the year 50-0 and Hemann went 48-3.

Two of Hemann’s three losses came to Biscoglia. Hemann was defeated by Biscoglia, 6-2, at the Colfax-Mingo Tournament on Jan. 21.

Hemann went 4-1 on the state tournament, picking up all four of her victories by fall. Biscoglia was the only athlete that wrestled Hemann for more than three minutes and didn’t get pinned.

“I’m proud of her,” Hemann’s father and Osage assistant coach Nick Hemann said. “How could I not be? She dominated the tournament, got to the finals ... She’s a heck of a teammate, heck of a leader. She has spearheaded her grade to come out. She continues to do the right things and work hard. She is just a stand-up girl. That’s more important than anything.”

Phillips faced a similar opponent in the finals — Union of LaPorte City’s Jillian Worthen. Phillips fell to Worthen, 10-1.

“She’ll probably tell you, but she expected it,” Mason City head coach Jake Phillips said of his daughter’s run to the finals. “I think she came down here with a mentality to win the tournament. It didn’t go her way. She wrestled a good friend of her’s. And that’s tough anyway. She's a warrior, and that’s the deal.”

Phillips and Worthen are practice partners at Immortal Wrestling Club in Cedar Falls. Worthen said she and Phillips wrestle each other weekly. Typically, Immortal does not allow its high school wrestlers to take live reps during the season. Worthen and Phillips, however, tend to break the rules.

“Well, she’s gotten a couple takedowns,” Worthen said of her sparring sessions with Phillips. “We go hard. Sundays is like all live. But high schoolers don’t get to go live. Me and Layla still choose to go live and push each other for at least half of it.”

Phillips lost to Worthen in the 105-pound finals at IGHSAU Regional Qualifier 7 at Luther College in Decorah. Worthen pinned Phillips in one minute and 48 seconds.

Four other area wrestlers made history Friday, joining the ranks of the first 112 state sanctioned placewinners. Mason City’s 140-pounder, Kyleigh James, finished in seventh, beating Wilton’s Kaydence Boorn to finish seventh at 140 pounds.

James won three of the six matches she wrestled at Xtream Arena by pin. She was bounced from the championship bracket after the second round.

“It’s hard because I’m happy that I placed seventh,” James said. “But I also want to do better. So, I’m kind of finding that balance of happy that I’ve come so far but also looking to the future and seeing where I want to be.”

West Fork’s Autumn Stonecypher wrestled seven matches at the state tournament, competing in five rounds of consolation action. She finished the tournament in eighth after she was pinned by Waverly-Shell Rock’s Eva Heise in her final match.

North Central’s Mariah Michels placed fourth, losing to Waukon’s Mia Kurth by fall in four minutes and 26 seconds in a third-place match.

Michels was bounced from the 100-pound championship bracket by Biscoglia in the semifinals. She then won a consolation semifinal against Cedar Rapids Prarie’s Myah Rausch to earn a berth in a third-place bout.

Like Michels, Goodale was eliminated from championship contention during the semifinals. She lost to Vinton-Shellsburg’s Bree Swenson via 8-7 decision.

Goodale won a 110-pound consolation semifinal match against Western Iowa’s Kacy Miller, 9-8, to earn a spot in a third-place match against S.W.A.T Valkyrie’s Adyson Lundquist.

Goodale lost to Lundquist via 10-7 decision and subsequently finished the tournament in fourth. On the event, however, Goodale pinned three of her six opponents.

Osage wrapped up the tournament in fifth place with 73 team points. Green Devil head coach Ryan Fank said that, while his team didn’t finish as high as it wanted to, its performance at Xtream Arena set future Osage teams up for success.

“I’m proud of every one of our girls,” Fank said. “You know, for the first inaugural season, they did a really good job. I’m proud of every single one of them from varsity to JV in our lineup. You know, our girls (in Coralville), they battled, they made it. They qualified through the qualifier, and they went to work here.”

Mason City placed 12th with 59 points. Counting Layla Phillips and James, seven Riverhawks qualified for the event. Mason City had just three wrestlers on its roster last year.

“I think they came here and battled,” Jake Phillips said of his team. “We talked about needing to fight hard every single match, and every single one of our wrestlers did that in every match. We had no let-down in effort at all.

“We brought two girls down that have trained a ton over the last year. And we brought five other girls down here that have wrestled for 2 1/2 months. Everybody won a match.”