Francis dominates last two matches of prep wrestling career to finish 3rd

DES MOINES – Mark Sanger didn't mince words about his 220-pounder Mathew Francis on Saturday afternoon.

"He's the kind of kid you can build programs around," Sanger, West Hancock's head coach said. "That leadership is rare. Does things the right way."

After suffering his first loss of the season in the semifinals on Friday, Francis' singular focus was the next best thing, being a third place finish at the state wrestling championships.

The senior recorded a 6-0 decision win over South Central Calhoun's Jayden Soard in the consolation semis then put together an 8-0 major decision victory in the third place match over Cal Wanninger of Kuemper Catholic.

"This tournament is good at breaking people's dreams," Francis said. "The only thing we could do now is get the next best thing. I came out here today and I wasn't going to quit."

Dreams of a perfect season and a state championship were dashed against WACO's Jonah Clark late Friday night. That stung for Francis, but it wasn't going to define him.

He's been in Wells Fargo Arena three times. He's medaled now twice.

"If you can come out here and you don't break, that's the biggest thing," Francis said. "We made it a goal to get the best I can do."

A first-team all state running back in Class A this season in football, Francis ended his state tournament with four total takedowns in his two wins and one reversal.

"He wrestled tough," Sanger said. "He's a pretty even-keeled kid. He handles things better than we do sometimes as coaches."

Francis wanted to leave a legacy when he stepped in the halls of West Hancock High School. After a breakout year where the accolades trickled in, he believes he's done just that.

And Sanger has been in his corner the entire way through.

"It is honestly a blessing going to this school, this program," Francis said. "I knew my time would come with hard work and there's nothing that can substitute that. I hope I was able to leave a mark on people."

The Eagles will leave with three top-five medalists for the second time in three years. Kane Zuehl (160) won his fifth place match via a 9-6 decision. Kellen Smith (138) will wrestle for a state title Saturday night.

There are eight seniors departing the program. Sanger had nothing but positives to say afterwards.

"The last three years, we've had three of the best years we've had in a long time," he said. "It is a special class."

Central Springs' Clayton McDonough bounced back from his semifinal loss to claim third place at 138 after he triumphed over Underwood's Stevie Barnes 4-3 in TB-1.

It didn't come without a bit of controversy.

The main referee ruled Barnes got a takedown in the final 10 seconds of sudden victory, but the assistant ref came over and the two chatted about the call. After a two-plus minute discussion, Barnes' takedown was reversed.

"Refs really don't overturn calls like that," McDonough said.

A four-time state qualifier and four-time top-five finisher, McDonough rode out Barnes then he got out from under when Barnes was on top with eight seconds to go.

So ended a career with over 200 wins and a good ole high five with dad and Panthers head coach Jay McDonough.

"In the end, you have to move forward," Clayton said. "I'm happy what I did in my high school career."

Bryce McDonough (145) lost his third place match to Alburnett's Carson Klostermann 9-8. Bryce took him down in the final 20 seconds, but couldn't put Klostermann to his back.

He leaves with 200 wins and two top-five finishes at the state tourney.

"He's a great career," Coach McDonough said. "He worked his tail off to get where he's at right now. It is pure joy watching him beat really good kids."

Afterwards, the emotions of realizing his sons donned the blue singlets for the final time finally hit Coach McDonough. They leave with a combined 400 wins, eight state tournament trips and six state medals.

To say Jay was a proud dad afterwards would be an understatement.

"It is awesome," he said. "All the years... you grind, you grind, you grind, it has been super fun. I can't wait to be the dad in the stands. There's a whole bunch of people back home that adore them.

"And that's a dang good legacy."

Central Springs' Brock Mathers (132) lost his seventh place match, but still will be on the podium. It is the first time in school history that the Panthers leave Des Moines with three state medalists.

"We've had good wrestlers in the past, actually getting it, is great," Coach McDonough said. "This thing is tough down here. It is unbelievable what can happen down here."

Riceville's Mitchel Marr (285) placed fifth. He lost just once after suffering a first round setback on Thursday. Lake Mills' Hayden Helgeson (113) ends his state tournament debut with a seventh place finish.

Class 2A

Tucker Stangel watched his semifinal loss in his hotel room late on Friday. The feeling of frustration was palpable, but he had a heart-to-heart conversation with one of his teammates.

Perhaps one of the quietest kids on Osage's wrestling team, Nicholas Fox, gave Stangel a reason to wrestle hard on Saturday.

"I was down in the dumps, I wasn't ready to compete today," Stangel said. "He (Nick) told me I have to get the next best thing for the team."

He did just that.

Stangel pinned Davenport Assumption's Derrick Bass in the 126-pound consolation semis then recorded a 5-1 victory over Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Bo Koedam in the third place match.

"Nick does a lot for the team, he's a team motivator," Stangel said. "Why not listen to him?"

It was the first time Bass and Stangel wrestled each other this season. It could've happened at the Osage Duals in the regular season, but Bass forfeited.

Tied at two to start the period, Stangel used a half-nelson to turn Bass from top and into the fall at 4 minutes, 13 seconds. In the third place bout, Stangel took Koedam feet to back in the first period that gave him the cushion.

"I wanted to show everybody why he didn't want to wrestle me," Stangel said of beating Bass. "That might have been the easiest fall I've gotten all year."

"It is not easy to lose on Friday night to come back the next day and compete at a high level," Osage head coach Brent Jennings said. "You miss out on those big, high level matches during the season, it usually comes back to bite you at the end of the year."

That was one of big team points for Osage on Saturday morning/afternoon. It started the day 11.5 behind Burlington Notre Dame for first then trailed by one-half a point entering the medal round.

The Green Devils went 2-3 in the medal round. Max Gast (145) won his seventh place match while Anders Kittelson (132), Chase Thomas (152) and Cole Jeffries (195) all placed top-six.

"It was big," Jennings said.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Jack Showalter (113) and Clear Lake's Max Currier (126) each won their seventh place matches for their first career medals. Forest City's Kellen Moore (138) finished eighth and will be on the podium for the second straight season.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

