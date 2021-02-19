Four North Iowans push through to Class 1A semifinals

Four of the 13 North Iowa wrestlers competing in the Class 1A state quarterfinals kept their championship hopes alive on Friday morning at Wells Fargo Arena, as West Fork’s Kale Petersen, Riceville’s Lawson Losee, and Casey Hanson and Elijah Wagner of Lake Mills all scored victories to advance to the state semifinals.
Petersen was the first wrestler of the day to punch his ticket, thanks to a 19-5 major decision win at 106 pounds against Tegan Slaybaugh of ACGC. Petersen will wrestle Don Bosco's Caleb Coffin for a spot in the state finals.
For Lake Mills, two of its three wrestlers advanced to the semifinals. 160-pounder Casey Hanson advanced with a victory by fall over Caden Ballou of Midland, while Hanson’s 182-pound teammate Elijah Wagner won his match by fall at 4:35, and will wrestle later today in the state semifinals.
Losee advanced to the 152-pound state semis with a pin against No. 3 Jace Mulder of Western Christian. Losee will wrestle Friday afternoon in the Class 1A semifinals against Briar Lomaz of Logan-Magnolia, the top ranked wrestler in the state.
The day got a bit rough for some of North Iowa’s other wrestlers. All four of West Hancock’s remaining wrestlers in the championship bracket went down in the quarterfinals.
At 120 pounds, Eagles’ freshman Kellen Smith lost his matchup against New London junior Marcel Lopez by a 7-5 decision. At 160 pounds, Eagles’ senior Bryer Subject lost by fall to Hudson junior Tate Entriken at 3:22, but then won his consolation round match against Garrison Gettler, 7-2.
195-pound Eagles’ junior Matthew Francis fell out of championship contention with a 6-0 loss to Don Bosco’s Cedric Yoder in the quarterfinals, while Cole Kelly lost his 220-pound match by a 2-1 tie-breaker to Derek Anderson of Hinton.
Cole then beat Wilton sophomore Tyrrell Hughes in the consolation rounds to keep his pursuit of a spot on the medal stand alive.
Both McDonough brothers from Central Springs lost, starting with Clayton at 126 pounds. Clayton lost his first match of the season, 4-2, to Cade Siebrecht of Lisbon, but bounced back with a 4-0 win in the consolation bracket.
At 138 pounds, Bryce McDonough lost a 6-2 decision to Cullen Koedam of West Sioux.
McDonough won his next match against Karter Decker of MFL-MarMac by an 8-7 decision, and will wrestle later on Friday in the consolation quarterfinals.
The Bulldogs’ third wrestler, Alex Beaty, lost his 145 pound quarterfinal match to Lisbon’s Robert Avila. Avila beat Beaty by pin in 43 seconds, but Beaty stayed alive with a 6-4 sudden victory against Wayne senior Jakson Cobb in the wrestlebacks.
St. Ansgar’s lone competitor, 220-pound Sage Hulshizer, lost a 10-1 major decision to No. 1 ranked Lisbon senior Cole Clark, and then lost his next match to Jayden Soard of South Central Calhoun.
Northwood-Kensett also had its lone wrestler go down, as junior Drake Tiedemann lost by an 8-6 sudden victory against Gabe McGeough in the 160-pound quarterfinals.
Over in Class 3A, both Mason City wrestlers lost their first match of the day. 106-pound Kale DiMarco lost his consolation matchup against Benjamin Hansen of Ankeny, 8-4, to end his season with an 18-15 overall record.
132-pound Jace Rhodes lost his quarterfinal bout to Linn-Mar senior Bryce Park by fall at the 1:50 mark, but won his next match against Eleazar Valerio to stay alive in the consolation rounds.
The Class 2A quarterfinals and Class 1A semifinals will start at 2:30 p.m., with the Class 2A and 3A semifinals following at 7:30 p.m. Go to globegazette.com for updates.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.