Four North Iowans push through to Class 1A semifinals

Mason City's Jada Williams (10) talks to the Globe Gazette's Gunnar Davis after the Mohawks beat Charles City 54-37 on Wednesday night.

Four of the 13 North Iowa wrestlers competing in the Class 1A state quarterfinals kept their championship hopes alive on Friday morning at Wells Fargo Arena, as West Fork’s Kale Petersen, Riceville’s Lawson Losee, and Casey Hanson and Elijah Wagner of Lake Mills all scored victories to advance to the state semifinals.

Petersen was the first wrestler of the day to punch his ticket, thanks to a 19-5 major decision win at 106 pounds against Tegan Slaybaugh of ACGC. Petersen will wrestle Don Bosco's Caleb Coffin for a spot in the state finals.

For Lake Mills, two of its three wrestlers advanced to the semifinals. 160-pounder Casey Hanson advanced with a victory by fall over Caden Ballou of Midland, while Hanson’s 182-pound teammate Elijah Wagner won his match by fall at 4:35, and will wrestle later today in the state semifinals.

Losee advanced to the 152-pound state semis with a pin against No. 3 Jace Mulder of Western Christian. Losee will wrestle Friday afternoon in the Class 1A semifinals against Briar Lomaz of Logan-Magnolia, the top ranked wrestler in the state.

The day got a bit rough for some of North Iowa’s other wrestlers. All four of West Hancock’s remaining wrestlers in the championship bracket went down in the quarterfinals.