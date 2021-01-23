Four North Iowa wrestlers punch tickets to state semifinals

Things started off well for North Iowa on the second day of the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) Girls State tournament, as four area wrestlers quickly punched their tickets to the state semifinals.

Osage sophomore Jalynn Goodale was the first North Iowan of the day to advance, after a 14-4 major decision victory over Abby Blint of Mount Pleasant at 106 pounds. Goodale will face Adyson Lundquist of SW Valley in the semifinals.

Minutes later, senior Emma Grimm, who finished second in state at 126 pounds a year ago, pinned Bailey Beers of Humboldt in 2:46 to make it to the next round. Grimm will face Avery Meier of Waverly-Shell Rock later on today in the semifinals.

Both of Charles City's remaining wrestlers will wrestle in the semis. At 120 pounds, Kiki Connell made it by beating Independence sophomore Dakota Whitman by fall at 5:20. Connell will wrestle in the semifinals against Ashlyn Miller of Stanwood.

At nearly the same time, sophomore Lilly Luft advanced at 126 with a pin of Anamosa sophomore Ava Scranton. With the win, Luft will wrestle in the semis against Regan Griffith of North Fayette Valley.