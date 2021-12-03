Forest City wrestling hoping to get better quickly

The Forest City wrestling team knows that they have strong competitors. They expect to contend in several weight classes throughout the year. Still, they also know they need to be better than they were on their opening night at their home gym.

The Indians started off the TIC Quad Meet quite well, taking down Belmond-Klemme 54-24. Things went downhill from there, however, as they were soundly defeated by Central Springs 60-21 before taking a 24-9 lead on Eagle Grove only to lose 51-24.

Still, there are some strong wrestlers on this squad, including Kellen Moore, who placed at the state tournament last year in the 138 spot. Moore was out Thursday night with knee soreness, but even with Moore in peak condition, the Indians will have to be better than they were Thursday and they know it.

"The first night out is always one of those good and bad things," said head coach Steve Staudt. "You see the good things and the bad stuff really shows too. Overall, though, I'm happy with our fight and with where we're at right now."

Ethan Sesker was one of the strongest performers for the Indians on the night. Wrestling at the 160 spot, the senior was one of the five Forest City wrestlers to get a win against Central Springs, having done so by an 8-5 decision over Nick Goskeson. Sesker beat Belmond-Klemme's Aiden Friedow by fall in 1:04 and won by default against Eagle Grove.

"Ethan Sesker is a senior and Hayden Hoffmeyer's a senior so we're going to look for them to lead us this year," said Staudt. "Hopefully between (them and Moore) and senior Shad Wooge we'll have some really good leaders by example. They're not going to yell or show everyone else how to do the work. Kids will just hop on board and follow them."

Staudt pointed out that the strength of the team will always be their drive to push forward. He knows what it will take for Forest City to build a winner this year.

"In my mind our strengths have always been our conditioning and our fight," he said. "We're not there with conditioning yet. We have a ways to go in conditioning, but the kids had the fight and even the losses are fighting hard. Something we always stress no matter what is that whether you win or lose, you always fight and make that guy not want to wrestle you again. We had that and just need to keep building on it."

Staudt also knows, however, where the Indians need to improve.

"(We need to improve our) upper body positioning," he said. "We need to focus on staying in good position, fighting for ties, fighting for good position, staying out of bad position, keeping our head up. All those things that we work on all the time, but we just have to keep working on them."

