Forest City sends five to state wrestling championships

Staudt said Brock had the toughest road to victory out of his five wrestlers, but was confident he would move on.

"We knew that if he won that first match against (Cresten) Craven of Humboldt that he was pretty much in," he said. "We coached him on positions and what he needed to do to keep him level headed. He went out and took care of his game plan and it worked out for us."

Staudt said it wasn't until the action ended that he realized what they had done.

"It was one of those days where you kind of get caught up in the moment and then when it was all done, it was like 'wow, we really did it," he said.

As the team looks forward to the opening round at state on Thursday, Staudt said he is trying to keep his team focused.

"We're focusing on that first match, because that can make or break your whole weekend," he said. "When that's over, focus on the next match, and that's how you fight through this weekend."

Staudt said practices this week have been lighthearted but not distracting, focusing not only on technique, but making sure his wrestlers are prepared mentally.