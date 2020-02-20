Forest City sends five to state wrestling championships

The Forest City wrestling team ended a three-year state tournament drought on Saturday after five wrestlers qualified for a trip to Des Moines this week.
The team sent five wrestlers to the Class 2A district tournament in Algona on Saturday and left with each wrestler earning a spot at the Iowa High School State Wrestling Championships beginning on Thursday in Des Moines.
A week earlier, head coach Steve Staudt was confident going into the sectional tournament about the team's chances moving forward through the postseason. He said his guys have "really been on point."
"Going into sectionals, we knew with a good day we could finish in the top two and qualify for regional duals and push some guys through," he said. "We were pretty confident we could get four or five through, so we were right where we thought we'd be."
"With districts, we knew if we just took care of things we'd taken care of in the past, as far as matches against guys we've already wrestled, that we should get four guys through."
Winning each of their two matches on Saturday and claiming first place outright were freshman Kellen Moore at 113 pounds, sophomore Reese Moore at 182 pounds and senior Austin Kelso at 285 pounds.
Junior Brock Moore (120) and senior Kristian Gunderson (152), who both fell short of state at last year's district meet, each lost their first-place matches. Gunderson defeated Luke McKenna of Algona by fall in 4:29 in a wrestle back match to claim a second place finish.
Staudt said Brock had the toughest road to victory out of his five wrestlers, but was confident he would move on.
"We knew that if he won that first match against (Cresten) Craven of Humboldt that he was pretty much in," he said. "We coached him on positions and what he needed to do to keep him level headed. He went out and took care of his game plan and it worked out for us."
Staudt said it wasn't until the action ended that he realized what they had done.
You have free articles remaining.
"It was one of those days where you kind of get caught up in the moment and then when it was all done, it was like 'wow, we really did it," he said.
As the team looks forward to the opening round at state on Thursday, Staudt said he is trying to keep his team focused.
"We're focusing on that first match, because that can make or break your whole weekend," he said. "When that's over, focus on the next match, and that's how you fight through this weekend."
Staudt said practices this week have been lighthearted but not distracting, focusing not only on technique, but making sure his wrestlers are prepared mentally.
"We've talked with the kids all week, it doesn't matter what your record is, where you're from or what your name is. You go out and anything can happen," he said. "Enjoy the moment. No matter what happens down there, you can't take away the fact that they're a state qualifier."
Leading off at 113 pounds for the Indians when the first round begins on Thursday is Kellen Moore (41-6), who will face Center Point-Urbana junior Cole Whitehead (38-1), who placed at state last year.
At 120 pounds, Brock Moore (38-12) will face off with Bondurant-Farra senior Colby Lillegard (21-2), who is the top seed and a place winner last year.
Senior Kristian Gunderson (40-14) will take on Colby Tool (17-2) of PCM-Monroe, who is fourth seeded and placed last year.
Sophomore Reese Moore (43-3) takes on sophomore Mitch Mayberry (24-10) of Glenwood.
Senior Austin Kelso (41-9) will take on Gilbert senior Jacob Torresi (39-11) in the heavyweight class as the seventh seed and is ranked 10th.
Beyond the opportunity his team's success can bring this week in Des Moines, Staudt is also excited for what's to come back home in Forest City.
"It's been fun seeing these guys gel together, not just these five, but the whole team getting excited about the sport," he said. "When you do something that's never been done before, people start noticing and we hopefully can build a little excitement and get some more guys out on the team next year."