Forest City pulls off the sweep in home quadrangular

It was a busy night in Forest City as the Indians hosted a quadrangular against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Northwood-Kensett and Saint Ansgar. In the end, Forest City defended their house as they came out on top with the sweep.

"We came out good," said head coach Steve Staudt. "We had a lot of fight and did some great things against Northwood. I told the boys after the (first) meet to just keep doing what we're doing and things will take care of themselves."

It was also a special night for Forest City's Kellen Moore. The 132-pounder earned the 100th victory of his career in the Indians' opening competition against Michael Jansen of Northwood-Kensett. The junior's win came by fall in just 30 seconds.

"That was great to see," said Staudt. "Kellen's been a great kid for us. He works hard and does things the right way. The fact that he got his 100th win at home his junior year with another year to go is a huge accomplishment. Hats off to Kellen for all the work he puts in. It's fun to have the home crowd be able to celebrate it."

The Indians began the night with a 54-28 win over Northwood-Kensett before handling Saint Ansgar 48-30. After being neck and neck most of the way with GHV, they ultimately prevailed 45-32.

Not all was lost for GHV. The Cardinals were dominant against Saint Ansgar in a 48-30 win while they had a strong showing against Northwood-Kensett, though they lost that battle 41-36. Still, head coach Cory Jenniges was more encouraged than anything by what he saw on the night.

"Our kids are wrestling real good now," he said. "We're gaining a lot of confidence. The kids are listening to what we're telling them, doing the right things and they're buying into what we're selling them."

Saint Ansgar had a rough start to the night with their first two losses, but bounced back in the match against Northwood-Kinsett. Down most of the match, the Saints ended up prevailing 42-39 despite missing several wrestlers on the evening.

"We're a little short handed so we were under the gun right off the bat," said head coach Barry Kittleson. "The kids wrestled well. We won the matches we were capable of winning."

Finally, Northwood Kinsett ended the night 1-2, though they nearly finished with a second triumph in the last battle against the Saints. Head coach Jordan Reindl was proud of the effort his team put forth.

"I thought we did pretty well," he said. "We're a little banged up and we have some holes in our lineup. We know that we need to get some bonus points...I think our seniors came through and got us our bonus points when we needed them to."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0