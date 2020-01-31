Forest City cousins help build wrestling family

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

All three cousins have been wrestling from an early age. Reese said their fathers introduced them to the sport when they were around 4 years old.

"Our dads got together and thought we should try wrestling and ever since, we've loved it and we've been together and just kept wrestling," he said.

Brock, who is one weight class away from his freshman brother Kellen, said having him on the team has been vital to his own success.

"Having my brother in the room and helping me out and having a proper practice partner after practice is over is a big key of mine for this season," Brock said.

Once the action begins on the mat, Kellen said they can all count on each other for support.

"Say I get a big win, and my brother's right after me. He's going to be all hyped because he's going to be watching me," Kellen said. "So, he's going to go out there and just have a lot of adrenaline, and then Reese will be in right after."

Brock pointed to a recent dual with Lake Mills where this dynamic was key.

"Kellen won a big match and kind of got me motivated because I was the next match up," he said. "So that just gets me motivated even more just to go out there and hustle hard and try to win."