Five storylines to watch for at the 2022 IWCOA Girls State Wrestling Tournament

Over 700 girls will head to the Xtream Arena in Coralville for the second straight year as the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) put on the fourth running of a Girls State Tournament.

It will be the largest field in the four years of the state doing a girls only state tournament. There will be 150 medalists this season as the top-10 finishers in 15 weight classes will be draped with medals.

Here are five storylines to watch out for this weekend

Potential Mitchell County semifinal

Osage's Gable Hemann and St. Ansgar's Mariah Michels have been two of the best freshmen girls in the area. They both have at least 12 wins and lost a total of nine times.

They are on the bottom half of the 100-pound bracket and could clash in the semifinals.

Hemann is seeded plus ranked second and received a bye into the second round. Michels will face Carly Hefel of Dubuque Senior in her first match. The two county foes have gone head-to-head twice.

Both matches were won by Hemann. The latest one went into sudden victory and Hemann secured the match-ending takedown.

Green Devils still searching for first ever girls champion

Osage has been one of the pillars of getting as many girls involved in wrestling. It was at the first ever IWCOA state tournament.

It just hasn't been able to leave with an individual champion in the previous three winters.

The Green Devils are sending 16 wrestlers to Coralville this weekend, highest in the area. This collection could be the one that can send a title winner back to Mitchell County.

Gable Hemann is a favorite to get to the finals at 100-pounds, where the matchup is likely to be Union freshman Jillian Worthen. Worthen pinned Hemann earlier in the season.

Jalynn Goodale is a two-time medalist at 106, but has decided to wrestle in the 110 bracket. Her potential semifinal opponent is Adyson Lundquist of Southwest Valley, ranked No. 1.

Jacy Kreiner (125), Sydney Muller (135) and Leah Grimm (170) have all medaled at the state tournament. Grimm did not wrestle last season, but did place fourth in 2020.

125-pounds is a gauntlet for three area wrestlers

There's plenty of talented weight classes this weekend. Brackets such as 130, 155, 170 and 190 bring back seven or all eight medalists from the 2021 tournament.

For a trifecta of area wrestlers, getting on the podium at 125 will be a whirlwind.

Two-time state champion Ella Schmitt of Bettendorf is the top seed and Sophie Branes of Lewis Central is seeded second. Both are nationally ranked by USA Wrestling and each were All-Americans at Fargo this summer.

Osage's Jacy Kriener, Charles City's Elizabeth Oleson and West Fork's Autumn Stonecypher have all won at least 16 matches this season. If Stonecypher wins her first round match, she gets Schmitt in the second round.

Oleson and Kriener are on Barnes' half of the bracket.

Mason City taking three wrestlers to Coralville

For the first time in the four years of the girls state tournament, Mason City will be sending girls to Coralville. None are seeded, but it is another step of improvement in numbers.

Layla Phillips (110), Kamina Munson (115) and Kyleigh James (155) will embark on their first ever trip to the state tournament.

New twist for Saturday's finals

One of the things that has lacked at the girls state tournament as been a Grand March of the finalists, a tradition that takes place during the boys state tournament during the finals on Saturday.

There will be something similar this season for the girls.

It will be called the Parade of Champions that is scheduled to start at 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, 20 minutes before the finals/placement matches will take place.

It is unclear what the format will look like. It is a step in the right direction of making the finals more than just wrestling for placement.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

