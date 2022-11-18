Five storylines to munch on for the first year of sanctioned girls wrestling in Iowa

Saturday is when much of the high school girls wrestling teams in North Iowa will commence their season.

It will be mad dash to early February when the first ever Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) state girls wrestling tournament will be held at the Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Here are five storylines to keep track of this winter.

Numbers game

Per the IGHSAU, there are over 2,000 girls in the state in wrestling programs. It is a big time increase from the first ever IWCOA state tournament held at Waverly-Shell Rock four years ago.

Most school have been able to field their own programs and some have combined. Still, it is a step in the right direction as the sport now is under the girls union umbrella.

Coaches have seen increase in their youth programs too, so expect numbers to increase over the coming years.

Osage a title favorite?

Just one senior occupied the core of Green Devils that went to state last year as they placed third in the team race with 135 points. All of their individual place winners are back.

Jalynn Goodale is the headliner after finishing runner-up at 110-pounds. She is aiming for her first career state title in her senior year. In three previous trips to state, she has finished on the podium.

Gable Hemann, a sophomore, was second at 100 pounds while Aubrey Chapman (fourth) and Leah Grimm (sixth) also return. Of the 135 points Osage scored last winter, 127 are back.

Hello to the North Central Trailblazers

Five schools in the area – Forest City, Lake Mills, Central Springs, St. Ansgar and Northwood-Kensett – will form a co-op team called the North Central Trailblazers.

One of the better wrestlers for the Trailblazers will be St. Ansgar sophomore Mariah Michels, who placed fourth at 100-pounds. Her record was 16-7 in her freshman season.

Three Northwood-Kensett sophomores that went to state as freshman in Jessika Ausborn, Hadley Buenzow and Marisa Halbach are all back.

A medalist out of Cerro Gordo County?

Clear Lake and Mason City each sent multiple wrestlers to the state tournament last winter and while none of them left with hardware, that could change this year.

Lions senior Olivia Fausnaugh ran through the consolation bracket after dropping her first round match and came two wins away from placing top-eight. She had four of her teammates qualify last winter, but only Emery Hippen is back.

The Riverhawks had their first two girls win matches at state in Layla Phillips and Kamina Munson. Neither threatened to reach the podium, but both are back and may vie for a different result this season.

Super Regionals qualifying

Usually a phrase found in Illinois high school sports, super regionals will be coming to Iowa as the qualifier for the 2023 state tournament. It is the first year that official qualifying will take place.

There will be four super regional sites and per the IGHSAU, two of them have been booked and reserved. Two more will be finalized before the date of the super regional tournaments on Jan. 27.

The top-eight girls from each of the 14 weight classes will head to Coralville for state, which will again be a two-day tournament.