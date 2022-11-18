 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PREP GIRLS WRESTLING | STORYLINES

Five storylines to munch on for the first year of sanctioned girls wrestling in Iowa

  • 0

Saturday is when much of the high school girls wrestling teams in North Iowa will commence their season.

It will be mad dash to early February when the first ever Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) state girls wrestling tournament will be held at the Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Here are five storylines to keep track of this winter.

Numbers game

Girls State Wrestling Sanctioned

Cards spelling out the word sanctioned are held during the grand march after it was announced that girls wrestling in Iowa will be sanctioned by the Iowa Girls High School Athletics Union before the championship of Iowa Wrestling Coaches Officials Association Girls State Wrestling in 2022 at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Per the IGHSAU, there are over 2,000 girls in the state in wrestling programs. It is a big time increase from the first ever IWCOA state tournament held at Waverly-Shell Rock four years ago.

Most school have been able to field their own programs and some have combined. Still, it is a step in the right direction as the sport now is under the girls union umbrella.

Coaches have seen increase in their youth programs too, so expect numbers to increase over the coming years.

People are also reading…

Osage a title favorite?

Girls State Wrestling Sat 4

Osage's Jalynn Goodale competes against Cedar Falls' Hope Chiattello during the 2022 Iowa Wrestling Coaches Officials Association Girls State Wrestling Championships at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Just one senior occupied the core of Green Devils that went to state last year as they placed third in the team race with 135 points. All of their individual place winners are back.

Jalynn Goodale is the headliner after finishing runner-up at 110-pounds. She is aiming for her first career state title in her senior year. In three previous trips to state, she has finished on the podium.

Gable Hemann, a sophomore, was second at 100 pounds while Aubrey Chapman (fourth) and Leah Grimm (sixth) also return. Of the 135 points Osage scored last winter, 127 are back.

Hello to the North Central Trailblazers

Girls State Wrestling Sat 3

St. Ansgar's Mariah Michels competes against Lynnville-Sully's Elizabeth Elliot during 2022 the Iowa Wrestling Coaches Officials Association Girls State Wrestling Championships at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Five schools in the area – Forest City, Lake Mills, Central Springs, St. Ansgar and Northwood-Kensett – will form a co-op team called the North Central Trailblazers.

One of the better wrestlers for the Trailblazers will be St. Ansgar sophomore Mariah Michels, who placed fourth at 100-pounds. Her record was 16-7 in her freshman season.

Three Northwood-Kensett sophomores that went to state as freshman in Jessika Ausborn, Hadley Buenzow and Marisa Halbach are all back.

A medalist out of Cerro Gordo County?

Girls State Wrestling Fri 3

Mason City's Layla Phillips competes against Davenport Central's Courben Session during the 2021 Iowa Wrestling Coaches Officials Association Girls State Wrestling Championships at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Clear Lake and Mason City each sent multiple wrestlers to the state tournament last winter and while none of them left with hardware, that could change this year.

Lions senior Olivia Fausnaugh ran through the consolation bracket after dropping her first round match and came two wins away from placing top-eight. She had four of her teammates qualify last winter, but only Emery Hippen is back.

The Riverhawks had their first two girls win matches at state in Layla Phillips and Kamina Munson. Neither threatened to reach the podium, but both are back and may vie for a different result this season.

Super Regionals qualifying

Girls state wrestling - 285 class, West Fork, Charles City

West Fork's Rose Rother (top) wrestles Charles City's Ava Thompson for third place in the 285 weight class at the 2022 state championships in Coralville

Usually a phrase found in Illinois high school sports, super regionals will be coming to Iowa as the qualifier for the 2023 state tournament. It is the first year that official qualifying will take place.

There will be four super regional sites and per the IGHSAU, two of them have been booked and reserved. Two more will be finalized before the date of the super regional tournaments on Jan. 27.

The top-eight girls from each of the 14 weight classes will head to Coralville for state, which will again be a two-day tournament.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

No beer to be sold at any FIFA World Cup soccer matches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News