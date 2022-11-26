Five storylines to look at for boys wrestling in North Iowa

There's some star power back this winter in boys wrestling within the North Iowa area. Three guys that were in state finals will anchor the returning core for the 2022-23 season.

In total, there are 11 returning state medalists and over 15 returning state qualifiers. The season will commence on Monday and it will be a marathon until February at Wells Fargo Arena.

Here are five storylines to watch for this winter.

Smith seeks first state title

It was a banner summer for West Hancock's Kellen Smith, winning three Greco-Roman titles at Indianola, Osage and Perry plus finishing top-five in state freestyle and Greco. He won the the Fargo Last Chance Qualifier at 152-pounds in freestyle.

It indicates that Smith will be at 152 in his junior year, where he will be a favorite to get to Saturday night in Des Moines. He went 52-5 last year and lost in the 138 finals to Lisbon's Cade Siebrecht 7-5 in sudden victory. Smith is a two-time state medalist.

West Hancock as a team will bring back state qualifier Creighton Kelly plus 40-match winner David Smith and 33-match winner Jacob Larson. Kale Zuehl won 19 matches a year ago and could be a vital piece to the Eagles lineup.

Moore gunning for third straight medal

Sixth as a sophomore and eighth in his junior year, Forest City's Kellen Moore will aim for his fourth straight berth to the state tournament in his senior year and have his third medal draped around his neck.

Three of his five matches in Des Moines last winter were decided by two points or less and his first two went into sudden victory. Moore won 34 matches, including not dropping a match once the calendar flipped to 2022 for nearly a month.

Forest City will have four guys back in the fold that won at least 15 matches last season.

Lake Mills going from youthful to dangerous

It was one of the younger squads that Coach Alex Brandenburg had last winter in the Bulldogs wrestling room, just two seniors in the lineup. They're both graduated, but firepower returns.

Hayden Helgeson, a medalist as a freshman at 113-pounds, and state qualifier Lucas Oldenkamp at 106, headline the Bulldogs core that could vie for a better finish in 2022-23. Wyatt Hanna, also a state qualifier as a freshman, won 39 matches.

Garrett Ham and Beau Kaufman each won 20-plus matches last season. Lake Mills lost in the opening round of the Class 1A regional dual tournament to Emmetsburg 41-32.

Can DiMarco breakthrough to reach podium?

The last two trips to the state tournament have been the same for Mason City's Kale DiMarco. Loss in the first round, win his first consolation match, then fall by bonus points in the bloodround.

Can his senior year end differently?

DiMarco will likely stay at 106-pounds in Class 3A, where there could be some high-level freshmen entering the mix. Plus, if Fort Dodge's Dru Ayala doesn't bump up to 113, hell return as the highest finisher amongst last year's field.

New format for the postseason

For the first time, all three classifications will wrestle district tournaments that will serve as the qualifier for the state tourney. Previously, Classes 1A and 2A had sectional tournaments then top-two from each sectional advanced to districts. This year, that will not be the case.

In those two classes, the top-two in each weight class from each district will advance to state and the top-three from each weight in Class 3A will head to Wells Fargo Arena. The traditional state tournament is expanding to 24 qualifiers per weight class and will be a four-day tourney.

The dual state tournament will be held the first weekend in February, the old date of sectionals, inside Xtream Arena in Coralville. That format will remain the same.