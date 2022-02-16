Final pages of Clayton, Bryce McDonough's prep wrestling career written this weekend

They have combined for over 350 wins from the sport of wrestling. They have totaled five state medals. They have been with each other through thick and thin, good times and bad.

Bryce and Clayton McDonough are likely to go down as two of the best athletes in the history of Central Springs High School. They do everything together, from sports to homework.

"It is pretty outstanding how far we came," Bryce said.

And this weekend at the 2022 Iowa High School State wrestling tournament, they are trying to do something that is one of the last things yet to be crossed off.

When Bryce and Clayton step onto the center mat for the final time on Thursday night for their first round matchups, they will take the initial steps towards capturing their first ever state title.

Clayton will attempt to complete a perfect season as the top seed in the Class 1A 138-pound bracket while Bryce is a top-four seed in the 145 bracket.

To them, and because of how they are wired, this weekend is not viewed as anything other than another tournament.

"I have to fight my (butt) off in my matches," Clayton said.

The McDonough family is a hard-nosed group. Jay McDonough is the Panthers wrestling coach and Nicole McDonough is the mom that makes sure nothing gets out of control.

Then there's Bryce and Clayton, the twin brothers who grew up around sports and found a passion for wrestling. There's also another McDonough on the way, but he's just in elementary school.

"They've been supportive of each other," Jay said. "It is really fun to watch them do this and take this journey is so cool. They are each other's number one fans."

Brotherly bond

Jay's father was a wrestler growing up. He introduced the sport to him and it was an instant love for Jay. Before Clayton and Bryce were a year old, they would be on top of one another.

Still, Jay was adamant in saying he didn't want to pressure his two sons to wrestle. He would introduce them to the sport and then let them decide if it was something they wanted to pursue.

"It was basically me just wanting the boys to wrestle and just to try it out, see if they liked it or not," Jay said. "After they went to the high school practices for awhile, they'd get home and wrestle like the guys did in the wrestling room."

For Clayton, it was an instant love when he and Bryce were in first grade.

For Bryce, he wasn't all about it at first. But after he started to win?

"This is really fun," he said.

When they were kids, they wrestled each other in the house. Some body parts were hurt.

"They did more damage to each other than they did the furniture," Jay said. "My wife knew we couldn't have a coffee table because it would have gotten busted up."

It is no secret that Bryce and Clayton do a lot of things together, even away from athletics. Ask either of them to tell you about the other and there is a mutual admiration.

Yet one weekend as kids turned an already strong bond into an unbreakable one.

There was a dual tournament Bryce and Clayton went to up in the Wisconsin area with their club team. No parents made the trip, it was just the club team.

"We put them on a bus, basically with a bunch of strangers, and that's when their bond grew," Jay said. "They relied on each other. They leaned on each other."

The two were inseparable that entire weekend. When one came off the mat, the other was right there waiting. When one lost, the other was there to console and put an arm around a shoulder.

That still happens to this day.

"That was the first time we were separated from our parents," Clayton said. "We had to have each other's backs. It was real life."

"We didn't have anyone to hold our hand when we got beat," Bryce added.

Not only do they do everything together, they also have enjoyed simultaneous success.

Bryce is a two-time state medalist in cross country and Clayton has been one of the best runners for Central Springs. Both have made multiple trips to the state meet in Fort Dodge, the last two they led its team to Lakeside Municipal Golf Course.

Track is a similar story. Baseball, too. Jay wanted his sons to be multi sport athletes to not only stay in shape for wrestling, but to gain lessons in each activity.

"We take pride in the fact that they chose wrestling as their main sport, but being able to go to the cross country field and bring home medals every week, that was awesome," Jay said.

'We're not going to be crying on the mat'

Bryce and Clayton remember the day vividly. They were coming back from a tournament when they were 10,11 or 12 years old and their on the mat, and off the mat attitude, wasn't exactly up to wrestling standards.

Those two were upset about how their finals matches went. So they were shedding some tears while wrestling.

"They were crying on the mat," Jay said.

The attitudes didn't really get better on the drive back from the Cedar Rapids area. This next part is where the story takes a unique turn.

Nicole pulled the car over when the McDonough's were a couple miles from their house and told Bryce and Clayton to get out and run home.

"I was sitting there riding along and my wife says 'Well boys, it is time to learn we're not going to be crying on the wrestling mat,'" Jay recalls. "She kicked them out of the car."

So on a cold and rainy day, Bryce and Clayton got out of the car and started running towards home while Nicole and Jay followed them.

"We live on quite a long road and right where the t-corner ends on our road, we got dropped off," Bryce said. "This guy pulled up next to us and was like 'You guys need a ride?'"

"I try to forget, but whenever my parents bring it up, it floods back," Clayton added. "Looking back, we deserved it."

When everyone got home, Nicole, who is an English teacher, directed her two sons write a one-page paper about no more crying on the mat and how to be mentally stronger.

Those papers are still somewhere in the McDonough household.

"That was hard to write," Bryce said. "We have had many moments where my dad or my mom have had to teach us pretty valuable lessons in the sport of wrestling."

Nicole was raised as a dairy farmer. Jay says she's as tough as they come. She isn't about putting up with unnecessary drama or fights, but she'll also be the person that loves all three of them the most.

"The greatest wrestlers are because they have a great mom, period," Jay said.

Clayton and Bryce know their mother came from a good heart that day.

"In the end, it made us mature a little bit more mentally and made us mentally tougher," Clayton said. "She's pretty important to both of us."

As soon as that day concluded, a switch flipped. Bryce and Clayton's mentality about wrestling did a complete 180. Their mental toughness got better and so too did their wrestling.

Momma knows best.

"In the end, they love you," Bryce said.

"We sat down as a family and we talked about choices and attitude on the mat," Jay added. "They wrestled better from then on."

And now, those four will all be under one roof at Wells Fargo Arena this weekend.

The final chapter

When a parent coaches their kids, it is always a tricky road to navigate. Where do you draw the line between coach and parent?

For Jay, he is two different people. In the Central Springs wrestling room, he is Coach Mac. At home, he's dad.

"You have to leave work at work," Jay said. "I'm supportive, if they need to go out with their buddies and go somewhere to eat, I'm the first one to give them a $20 bill to have some fun."

Bryce, Clayton and Jay do not talk about their wrestling when they are home. They'll talk other wrestling, primarily on Friday nights when Big 10 duals are on or anytime the Iowa Hawkeyes are on TV.

The relationship those three have has grown stronger and stronger.

"The older we got, the more we understand each other," Bryce said. "We understand our boundaries and that's what makes us closer. He's always there for us and we're always there for him."

Thursday through Saturday will be the final time Jay gets to coach Bryce and Clayton and the last time those two don a blue singlet.

Clayton has finished top-five in his first three years, including a runner-up finish at 113 as a sophomore. His biggest challengers are Underwood's Stevie Barnes, Lisbon's Cade Siebrecht and West Hancock's Kellen Smith.

Losing is not something Clayton has done much in his career. He doesn't plan to start in the final high school wrestling tournament of the season.

"It is just another tournament for me," Clayton said.

"He hates practice, but when he gets on the mat, he is a warrior," Jay added. "He'll go down was one of the best wrestlers to ever wrestle, whether he gets a title or not."

Bryce is coming off a loss to Hudson's Karter Krapfl in the district finals, 3-0. Bryce knows he can beat Krapfl if they meet again, which if they do, it would be in the state finals.

The other top competitors in that 145 bracket is Underwood's Hagen Heitand and West Sioux's Mikey Baker.

"It definitely fueled me," Bryce said. "I know I can beat that guy (Krapfl)."

"He needs to do a better job of mid-match adjustments," Jay added. "He's got some anger now. An angry Bryce is a good Bryce."

Jay knows this week will be an emotional one for him, Nicole and the two stars of the Central Springs wrestling program.

But nothing will take away the pure joy that he has had over the last four years, getting a front row seat at Bryce and Clayton succeeding in a sport he taught them.

"It is going to end the chapter," Jay said. "Watching your own is pretty cool. They're turning into men. It has been so fun to watch them evolve."

As for Bryce and Clayton, they are just trying to cap their prep careers with one final stamp. One that they hope will be on the top of the podium in back-to-back award ceremonies.

You'd be hard pressed to think that no matter what happens, they'll both be smiling, hugging and being right next to each other. Just like they have for their entire life.

"I'm proud of Clayton," Bryce said. "He's always there for me when I'm down. He's a great guy."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.