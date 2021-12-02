Eagles pin their way to three dual wins in season opener

Bonus points were being handed out like candy on Thursday night.

West Hancock's wrestling team took most of them. Nineteen to be exact.

The Eagles cruised to victory in their three season opening duals as they hosted Top of Iowa Conference foes St. Ansgar, Rockford and West Fork for a quadrangular.

West Hancock won by 66-6, 66-9 and 63-15 verdicts.

"Good start for not very many practices," Eagles head coach Mark Sanger said. "It has been a quick turnover, we gave our guys some well deserved time off, to recharge the battery little bit. The effort is there, guys wrestled hard."

In between the dominant wins by several returners were a couple thrillers that dripped with excitement.

At 285, David Smith was nearly pinned against Rockford's Zack Pearce. Smith quickly flipped himself and reversed Pearce then in the second period, wrapped up the cradle for the pin in 3 minutes, 8 seconds.

The sophomore heavyweight for the Eagles went 3-0 on the day, all three victories by fall.

"He got parallel with me, I rolled him, I got on top," Smith said. "He wasn't protecting his far leg. I realized I can reach around him, I can get a cradle. I've learned a lot from last year."

Jacob Larson battled with St. Ansgar's Nathan Brumm at 126 in the final dual of the day. Larson was down 5-3 entering the third and Brumm – already 2-0 on the day – chose neutral.

Larson quickly went on the offensive, shot in on a double that eventually led to him putting Krumm on his back for the pin in 4:36.

"Jake did a nice job, kept battling," Sanger said. "Keep wrestling for six minutes, never know what will happen."

In the same dual at 170, Kane Zuehl won a scramble on the edge of the mat as he and Lorne Isler exchanged takedowns and reversals. It was Zuehl's reversal with one second left that sealed the win.

The senior wrestled at 160 against West Fork and recorded a pin. He also won via forfeit against Rockford at 160.

"I knew it was going to be a good match," Sanger said.

Mathew Francis weighed in at 195, but wrestled at 220 on the day. He registered a forfeit win and two pins in a total time of 2:24. He was one of a handful of wrestlers to not falter in the season opener.

"I'll stay down at 95 and that way teams can't dodge me," Francis said. "That's the plan for right now. We'll take a few more weeks, get used to the season, go with the flow."

St. Ansgar went 2-1 as it defeated Rockford 53-18 and West Fork 51-15. Caleb Levan, the Saints starter at 132, was their lone wrestler to go unbeaten on the day.

Levan pinned Rockford's Keaton Crowe in under 30 seconds, won via forfeit against West Fork and edged West Hancock's Luis Sandoval 7-4.

Rockford used a pin from Zack Pearce at 285 to triumph over West Fork in the final dual of the day. It was back-and-forth due to a handful of forfeits and once Pearce racked up the cradle for the fall, the Warhawks forfeited at 106 and 113 was a double forfeit.

Terran Romer, the Warriors starter at 182, went 3-0 on the night.

West Fork junior Rafe Arbegast completed the upset of the night. Against West Hancock, he pinned Evan Boothyard – who is currently ranked ninth at 106 by IAwrestle – in three minutes for the Warhawks only victory in that dual with the Eagles.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

