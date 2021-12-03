Eagles got taste of state dual trip last winter, hungry for more

For over a decade, getting to the state dual tournament was never a consistent trip for West Hancock's wrestling team.

Last winter was the first time since 2010 when it made the trek to Des Moines. It was the seventh seed in Class 1A and finished above that with a sixth place finish.

"This team has potential," senior Mathew Francis said. "This team will be one to reckon with. We're hungry to get back down there."

With the majority of the lineup returning, plus several underclassmen that could vie for starting spots, the Eagles don't plan to start another long stretch without a team trip to Wells Fargo Arena.

That journey got off to a rousing start at their home quadrangular on Thursday night. They racked up 19 total pins in their three victories over Rockford, West Fork and St. Ansgar.

"Everything's going to be a little sloppy, but stick with what you're good at," senior Matt Larson said. "Our coaches, they spend a lot of time trying to figure out what's good for us."

Nearly half of West Hancock's lineup went perfect on the day. There were a couple standouts outside of the regulars like Francis and Kane Zuehl at 170.

Freshman Creighton Kelly got the nod in two duals and picked up wins at 152. Teammates believe he can be a key part in the middle of the lineup.

"He'll be good for us," Francis said of Kelly. "It is going to keep developing our program further."

Sophomore David Smith wrestled all three duals at 285 and picked up three pins in the process. He rallied down 7-2 against Rockford's Zack Pearce to record the fall in the second period.

He and Sanger have seen an improved mat awareness through the first few days of practice.

"I've learned a lot from last year, I've taken that in and I'm trying to be better," Smith said.

Sanger thinks he could raise some eyebrows this season if Thursday was any preview of what could come.

"He's very capable physically," Sanger said. "His feel for wrestling gets better every time he steps onto the mat. He's got the tools to be very successful."

Francis was announced at 195 for the quadrangular, but wrestled at 220. He picked up a forfeit win and a pair of falls. He wants to make a decision sometime after Christmas on which weight class he wants to wrestle at for the postseason.

"I'll stay down at 95 and that way teams can't dodge me," Francis said. "That's the plan for right now. We'll take a few more weeks, get used to the season, go with the flow."

Sanger stated that his star fullback on a state championship football team and returning individual state qualifier on the mat has "earned the right to figure out" his weight class.

"We got guys to fill in at either spot around him," Sanger added. "We're in no hurry to make a decision."

West Hancock left two weights open on Thursday – 106 and 113 – and Sanger hopes they can fill at least one of them. He noted that filling 113 will be easier than 106.

By 2022, he expects to know what the lineup will be the rest of the way.

"Everybody that came back this year, they keep getting better," Larson said. "Take it to the next level. Once we get guys where they want to be for weight, if everybody's buys in, I think we can be a pretty good team."

Due to an extended football season, West Hancock had just a handful of practices with the majority of its team. Smith believes a successful season not only includes another appearance at state duals, but improves success in the traditional state tournament.

The Eagles didn't get one wrestler into the semifinals last year and brings back Francis and Kellen Smith (138) as the lone medalists.

"We're willing to put in the hard work for that," David Smith said. "We will get better, that's a given."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

