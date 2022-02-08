Eagles fall short of state duals with 33-31 setback against E-Hawks

It was pin or bust for Kane Zuehl and West Hancock's wrestling team.

Down 33-28 with one match left in Tuesday's Class 1A regional final, Zuehl bumped up to 170-pounds and gave the Eagles a shot to win on their home mat.

"That was the only option we had," Eagles head coach Mark Sanger said.

For the second time this season against Emmetsburg, West Hancock came up just a bit short.

Zuehl tried to lock up the pin multiple times throughout his match against E-Hawks junior Cade Shirk, but it wasn't enough as Zuehl's 3-2 win clinched the dual for No. 10 Emmetsburg 33-31 at West Hancock High School.

The No. 7 Eagles walked out of their gym in tears and noticeable sadness. Even after the final team breakdown in the locker room, there were still some tears.

"I think everyone feels a little devastated," sophomore Kellen Smith said. "There's always tomorrow and the next week. As a team, we didn't reach the goal we wanted, but we'll be back next year."

It marked the second time this season West Hancock dropped a dual to Emmetsburg. In the regular season, the latter edged the former 37-36.

Two duals ended with a combined differential of three points. Not the easiest pill to swallow.

"We wanted a shot," Sanger said. "Just one of those deals where it wasn't enough. I don't fault our guys effort one bit."

West Hancock already had to face an uphill battle. It was open at 106, which has been the case all season, but it was also open at 113. Evan Boothroyd wrestled at sectionals in that weight, but bumped up to 126 against the E-Hawks.

Nearly every wrestler in the Eagles lineup changed weights.

"We had to," Sanger said. "We moved around where we thought we had the best matchups. There's times tonight where not getting pinned is a win. It worked and it didn't work."

West Hancock and Emmetsburg split the first four matches to head into the lightweights squared at nine. Jacob Larson brought the Eagles back into it with an 11-3 major decision win at 120.

There were some grind it out matches that West Hancock won.

Luis Sandoval held off a rally from Emmetsburg Dayton Strohman to win 7-6 at 132; Smith shot in on a double in sudden victory to triumph 6-4 in his 145 matchup; Creighton Kelly avoided getting turned from bottom and held on for an 8-5 victory at 160.

"Dual team scores come down to whether we're outmatched, whether we can fight off our back or whether we can get a pin when we're ahead," senior 220-pounder Mathew Francis said, who pinned his opponent at 285 to remain unbeaten on the season. "I couldn't be more proud of these guys. We just came up a little short."

Smith said despite moving up, he didn't change his style. He stayed composed and tried to wrestle his match.

"I knew what I wanted, I knew what I needed to get to," Smith said. "For me, I'm going to stick to what I got."

It marked the final time for eight West Hancock seniors to wrestle at home. Three of them – Francis, Matt Larson and Zuehl – each have over 120 career wins.

There are eight Eagles wrestlers that will continue their individual season at the district tournament next weekend in Emmetsburg.

"If you're not excited, there's something wrong with you," Sanger said.

The opener between Emmetsburg and Lake Mills was also a doozy that came down to the final match at 160.

The 19th-ranked Bulldogs crept to within three points with a match to go. Their sophomore Beau Kaufman was pinned by E-Hawks freshman Justin Wirtz in 1 minute, 47 seconds.

Lake Mills fell 41-32. It snapped a streak of six consecutive trips to the state dual tournament.

"If you would have told me before Christmas break our team of over half freshmen would come close to making State Duals, I would have told you you're crazy." Bulldogs head coach Alex Brandenburg said. "After watching these kids wrestle tonight, I can tell you our program has positioned itself to be one of the best dual teams in the state over the next three years."

Lucas Oldenkamp (106), Hayden Helgeson (113), Cody Cox (132), Garret Ham (138), Alex Beaty (152) and Wyatt Hanna (220) all won matches for Lake Mills.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

