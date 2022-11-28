Currier hits century mark in career wins as Clear Lake claims season-opening dual

Max Currier and his dad looked to see how close he was to career win No. 100 prior to the start of Clear Lake's boys wrestling season.

Very close. One win away to be exact.

"We knew I would be close," Currier said. "One night we realized it would be my first match of the year."

Had the Lions senior won one more match at the state tournament last winter, he would have been celebrating inside Wells Fargo Arena. On the flip side, had he not won his seventh place match, he would be two wins away.

Still, he didn't take for granted the opportunity to do it at home.

"It is really special to (have it in my) first meet of the year," Currier said.

And he didn't take long to get it done.

A first-time state medalist a year ago, Currier pinned Thomas Haas in the first period at 132-pounds to cap off a season-opening 43-31 dual victory for the Lions over Central Springs on Monday night at Clear Lake High School.

Currier was handed some balloons, a cake and and some signs by the cheerleading squad at center mat. He shared an embrace with head coach Evan Johnson afterwards.

"Drive and determination is key," Currier said. "It doesn't matter how you are, anybody can be a good wrestler. It is about how much work you put in, how much you want it."

Johnson was filled with joy.

"To see him make this achievement, it is pretty incredible," he said. "He lives and breathes wrestling."

The plan is for Currier to stick at 132 for the second straight season with the goal to improve upon his podium finish. He broke through onto the medal stand in a loaded weight class.

There is no worry down the road about what that weight looks like come January and February.

"This is the best I've felt on the mat," Currier said.

Clear Lake (1-0) picked up a major decision win from Tyler LeFevre at 145 to open the dual, then won four straight with pins from Kaleb Hambly (182) and Dylan Evenson (220) on the ends of a forfeit win at 195.

Aaron Richtsmeier won a thriller at heavyweight over Colton O'Hern, 4-2.

"Physically, he looks like he's grown into his body," Johnson said. "That is really great to see how much he has matured."

LeFevre is up a couple weight classes after finishing third at districts for the second year in a row. Johnson believes in his senior year that LeFevre can finally breakthrough.

"There's going to be some learning curves," Johnson said. "His next step is to get over that hump. Wrestling is slowly starting to turn into his sport."

Hambly let it fly very early and kept the energy to eventually record a first period fall over Cam Oliver.

The Clear Lake senior, a first team all-state linebacker in football, is eager to show that he too can get to Wells Fargo Arena after a third place finish at districts last season.

"We all knew what we needed to do tonight," Hambly said. "Just keeping my emotions under control. Definitely helped me a lot, gaining confidence."

Central Springs (0-1) won three in a row with a pin from Preston Prazak (152), major decision by Dillon Blickenderfer (160) and a 3-0 triumph from Rory Prazak II at 170.

Prazak II and Hayden Reick were scoreless after the first two minutes and the former rode out the latter in the entire second period.

"That was a great opening match for him," Panthers head coach Jay McDonough said. "If he stays basic, he'll be just fine this year."

Early in the third period, Prazak II got out from bottom then hit a go-behind for the match-sealing takedown.

Central Springs picked up forfeit wins at 106, 113 and 120. It forfeited 126, 138 and 195, weights that McDonough is hopeful he can fill by the end of the season.

"We can fill out 14 down the line," he said. "All I ever ask a Central Springs guy is to fight your butt off and for the most part, I really feel like we did tonight.

"Tournament wise, I think we can be really strong."

Johnson stated afterwards that this is the year Clear Lake has targeted to make a leap in the North Central Conference. He admitted he's aiming to fill the three lightweights, but there is a brimming confidence in the room.

In duals and in tournaments, he thinks the Lions will be much improved.

"The kids are working really hard in the room," Johnson said. "Our goal is to go undefeated every night. No one is looking down the road."