Copy block for Tuesday sports cover - State Wrestling

Nicholas Fox wasn't going to be denied a third time. Barrett Muller did something he has done in so many matches.

The two Osage stars walked onto the mat on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena with goals of a state title. They walked off accomplishing just that.

Fox used three takedowns to win the rubber match against Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Carl Barkema 7-2 in the Class 2A 160-pound championship match. Muller reversed South Tama's Gavin Bridgewater then settled in for the pin in 3 minutes, 6 seconds in the 220 final.

It was Fox and Muller's first career state titles and brings the total for the Green Devils to 57 individual state titles, fifth most in the history of Iowa high school wrestling.

Osage finished runner-up for the 13th time in the 2A team race with 108.5 points. Champion Burlington Notre Dame won with 109 points. The Green Devils return all 108.5 points for 2022-23 plus bring back three district qualifiers and add Nicholas' brother, Blake Fox.

Riceville's Lawson Losee finished second in the 1A 160 final in losing a 3-0 contest to Columbus Catholic's Maximus Magayna. Of Losee's five losses in his senior year, four of them were by Magayna.

Losee ended his high school career as a four-time state medalist, the first Riceville wrestler to accomplish that. Bound for Upper Iowa, Losee finished seventh, third, third, second in his four years for the Wildcats.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.