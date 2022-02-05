Contreras gets into Panthers wrestling room one month ago, qualifies for district tourney

Nathanial Contreras wasn't wrestling two months ago. He couldn't due to circumstances that hindered his eligibility. Yet he desperately wanted to get in the room.

"I wanted to find a job," Contreras said. "I realized I want to come back into the sport of wrestling."

Once he could, he got into the Central Springs wrestling room. He's been training and scraping for three weeks.

That's not an exaggeration or a typo.

A person who hadn't wrestled for more than 90 percent of the season walked into the room and started training to be Central Springs' main guy at 195-pounds.

"For him to do that, is pretty special," Panthers head coach Jay McDonough said.

Which makes what happened on Saturday afternoon at the Class 1A Section 3 tournament inside Lake Mills High School even more jaw-dropping.

After losing his semifinal match, Contreras rebounded to win the third place contest by pin in 2 minutes, 28 seconds to set up a true second place bout against West Fork's Carson Nuehring in which Contreras scrambled and fought his way to a 9-0 major decision for a runner-up finish at 195 and claim a spot at next weekend's district tournament in Denver.

"Central Springs, we're hammers," Contreras said. "We don't go down. We fight. I'm actually super proud. I love being with these guys; I can't wait to see what's at districts."

With three sectional champions and three additional runner-up finishes, the Panthers piled up 220 team points to claim the team title and an automatic spot at regional duals next week.

"You're dang right we've improved significantly," McDonough said. "We're going to give it everything we got. We're really proud that we got the opportunity to wrestle in regional duals."

Lake Mills finished in second place with 199 points and could get into the regional duals as one of the next eight highest ranked teams. Newman Catholic placed third with 174.5 points.

The Panthers and Bulldogs each sent seven wrestlers to the district tourney next weekend. The latter had four champions, tied with Northwood-Kensett for the most on the day.

"We had a good day today," Lake Mills head coach Alex Brandenburg said. "I know they're pretty good, they had a lot of youth success. I'm not surprised with where we're at now."

Contreras was a scrambling machine in his wrestleback match. Nuehring was in on several shots that Contreras got out of or would fend off and return to neutral.

For most of the contest, Contreras was on top and registered three takedowns and a set of back points in the second period.

He ran into a sea of his teammates after the final whistle. Saturday were his first four matches of the season and he didn't waste time making the most out of them.

"Keep on pushing, keep on fighting," Contreras said. "Working with the heavyweights just helps out. My scrambling ability, I feel like it is pretty good. I practice day in and day out, I run on weekends."

Clayton McDonough, the Panthers 138-pound star, was struggling afterwards to find the right words about what Contreras did.

"I've never seen anyone do that," Clayton said. "I'm speechless. The way he wrestled today was on point. It is insane."

When Contreras started practicing, Coach McDonough knew he would be able to contribute immediately and fill a spot in the lineup.

"He was driven the last two weeks," Coach McDonough said. "He had a great attitude."

Contreras initially wanted to cut to 170, but couldn't make that happen in a short time. He admits he is a light 195 and that doesn't bother him at all. In three of his four matches, it worked out just fine.

And now, is season is extended.

"Honestly, my goal right now is to place at districts," Contreras said. "If a state tournament comes up, then that's where we are."

Dillon Blickenderfer was the other surprise on the day for Central Springs. With its usual 152 starter Preston Prazak out with an injury, the freshman stepped in.

Blickenderfer won his semifinal match by pin in 2:40 then got pinned in the blink of an eye by Lake Mills' Alex Beaty in the finals, but avoided a wrestleback and locked up second place.

"Dillon fell in love with wrestling," Coach McDonough said. "All the minutes in the room and Dillon getting his butt kicked is what made Dillon Blickenderfer a lot better."

Brock Mathers (132), Clayton (138) and Bryce McDonough (145) all dominated their way to sectional championships. Clayton earned his 200th career win in his semifinal match.

"That was one of my milestones I wanted to achieve this year," Clayton said.

Three of Lake Mills' four bracket winners were freshmen. The biggest came at 220, where Wyatt Hanna wrestled his first tournament up a weight class and walked away a champion as he pinned Rockford's Marshal Schalder in 4:29 for the win.

The real conversation of bumping up happened about three-to-four weeks ago. Brandenburg felt like Hanna's best chance to get to districts and potentially state was at 220.

"I was getting up to weight past my two-pound allowance, like 197, so we decided to go 220," Hanna said.

Coaches know best.

Both of Hanna's wins were by fall. He feels the Bulldogs have grown up significantly with a team that their roster is filled by a lot of freshmen.

"We are doing insane for most of us being freshmen," Hanna said.

Lucas Oldenkamp (106) and Hayden Helgeson (113) also won their brackets. Helgeson has now pocketed his first career conference and sectional titles. Hayden Brua (145), Beau Kaufman (160) and Brett Peterson (170 finished second. Brua and Peterson won wrestleback matches.

Newman Catholic went 3-for-3 in the finals as Liam Stockberger (120), Alex Bosch (126) and Holden Hensley (195) walked away champions. It went 0-for-3 in the wrestlebacks.

"I'm a greedy coach, I wanted all of them in," Knights head coach Leland Flowers said.

Bosch, a freshman, surprised himself with his performance. Despite a record of 24-18 coming into the tournament, he was the top seed and wrestled like it by registering a 16-1 technical fall triumph in the semis and a pin in 4:35 in the finals.

"Did not expect it," Bosch said. "Just working hard these past few weeks."

Northwood-Kensett's stars of Josiah Kliment (160), Drake Tiedemann (170), Tyler Mills (1820 and Mason Thofson (285) were champions. It was a much different week for Mills and Kliment.

Both guys were coming off disappointing conference tournament finishes. Mills was upset in the semis as the top seed and placed third. He rebounded emphatically with a total mat time of under two minutes.

"I was maybe a little more focused, but I was ready to go," Mills said. "I feel like I wrestled well today."

Kliment cut to 152 for the conference tourney and finished fifth. The senior said it was the plan for the season to be at that weight for the postseason, but he took longer to cut down and didn't feel like himself.

"I felt comfortable 160 the whole season, so I decided that's where I need to be for postseason," Kliment said. "I felt really good today, especially compared to last week."

He returned to his former self back at his season-long weight and recorded two first period pins.

Tiedemann won his 150th career match. West Fork's Rafe Abergast finished runner-up at 113 to qualify for the district tournament. Schalder was the only Rockford wrestler to advance.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.