A 12th-place team finish at a state wrestling tournament isn’t considered noteworthy for many teams in Iowa. Some coaches and fans are even disappointed when their teams place second.

Because expectations in wrestling are so high in Iowa, some of the best state tournament stories go unnoticed. Lofty projections for teams and individual wrestlers often capture the attention of fans and reporters alike.

As a sports writer that has done many large wrestling tournaments, I’ll admit that it’s not difficult to be entranced by the appeal of the team race. Sometimes, it's hard to pay attention to matches that don’t have much impact on the team standings.

Waverly-Shell Rock’s first-place finish at the first-ever sanctioned Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Wrestling Tournament was exciting. But it wasn’t my job to pay attention to the Go-Hawks last week.

Without the team race distracting me, I saw how many captivating individual stories existed outside the top of the heap. The most impressive of those tales belongs to the Mason City girls’ wrestling team.

The Riverhawks had just three girls on their varsity team in 2021-22. That number expanded to 16 before the 2022-23 season.

Seven of Mason City’s girls’ wrestlers qualified for the state tournament. And all of the Riverhawks that made it to Xtream Arena in Coralville won at least one match.

“We brought two girls down that have trained a ton in one year,” Mason City head coach Jake Phillips said. “And we brought five other girls down here that have wrestled for 2 1/2 months. Everybody won a match. We had several girls win a couple matches.”

Kyleigh James and Layla Phillips — the first two athletes to join the Mason City girls’ wrestling team last season — both made the state podium. Layla Phillips finished second at 105 pounds, and James was seventh at 140 pounds.

Layla Phillips’ run to the finals was, by conventional standards, improbable. The junior was the No. 7 seed at her weight, but she still wrestled her way to the finals.

Layla Phillips lost to top-seeded Jillian Worthen via 10-1 major decision in the finals. Worthen pinned every opponent she faced in Coralville — except Layla Phillips.

“She’ll probably tell you, but she expected it,” Jake Phillips said of his daughter’s tournament run. “I think she came down here with a mentality to win the tournament ... She’s a warrior. That’s the deal.”

The Riverhawks’ tournament mindset might have impressed me more than anything else did in Coralville. I thought Mason City would just be happy to be at the event.

Teams that are satisfied with state qualification don’t normally win many matches. But Jake Phillips didn’t let his team fall into that trap. He ensured the Riverhawks were ready to go and hungry for more than state qualification.

What Jake Phillips has done in the last two seasons has been incredible. He flipped a program of three wrestlers into a top-12 team in the state in less than 18 months.

In a year, Jake Phillips turned two girls that had never wrestled before into state placewinners. His five other state qualifiers tried the sport for the first time three months ago.

Now, the Riverhawks have another offseason to build their roster and fill holes in their lineup. If Jake Phillips has a starting wrestler at every weight next season, there’s no telling what his team’s ceiling might be.

It’s also difficult to predict just how good Layla Phillips, James, and the Riverhawks’ other 2023 state qualifiers will be next season. But if Layla Phillips and James’ 2023 postseason successes are indicators, it’s not unreasonable to think the Riverhawks will have more than a handful of placewinners at next year’s state tournament.

“I was surprised at just how quick things got rolling with some of the girls,” Jake Phillips said. “I’m just jacked about moving forward. We already got plans in the works for what’s next, and it’s a lot.”