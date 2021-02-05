Clear Lake wrestler Sam Nelson gets one more chance to earn a state title

Even as a senior, with just weeks left in his decorated high school career, Nelson is making changes that he feels will give him a better chance to win.

“He is the kind of kid that takes everything that we do in practice, and turns it into a competition,” Clear Lake head coach Evan Johnson said. “He’s a very hard worker, and he definitely sets the example for a lot of our younger kids on just how hard you should be working. He’s exactly what you would ask for out of a senior leader.”

This year, at his heaviest weight yet, Nelson has worked hard to stay in peak shape. He is, as he says, one of the smaller wrestlers in the 132 pound division, so keeping his strength and conditioning at a high level is more crucial than ever.

“I have seen a lot of kids who are just naturally bigger and stronger than me,” Nelson said. “It’s just being conditioned, and having to be giving 100 percent at all times to overcome that little bit of a weight gap.”