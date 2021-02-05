Clear Lake wrestler Sam Nelson gets one more chance to earn a state title

For Clear Lake senior wrestler Sam Nelson, this postseason is full of last chances.
On Saturday, the Class 2A, Sectional 7 meet will be his final time wrestling in his home gym. If he is successful there, he will compete next week at districts for the final time. The week after that, he hopes he will get one last opportunity to earn his first state title at Wells Fargo Arena.
Nelson, a three-time state qualifier, enjoyed his best season as a sophomore when he finished fourth at state at 113 pounds. Last year, Nelson spent most of the season recovering from a thumb injury, but returned in time for the postseason and made it to state for the third straight year.
This year, with his thumb back at full strength and a season of adversity in his rearview, Nelson is confident that he could finally win the whole thing.
“I think I have a pretty good chance at going to state and possibly winning it too,” Nelson said. “I think I have changed a lot, my wrestling abilities these last couple weeks, so I’m looking forward to the matchups against the guys at sectionals.”
Nelson has been a highly successful wrestler over the past three seasons. His freshman year, he won the 106 pound North Central Conference Championship, and finished first at both sectionals and districts to punch his ticket to the state tournament.
After not finishing on the medal stand that year, Nelson came back the next season and went even further. He again swept the NCC, sectional, and district championships, and battled his way to a fourth-place finish at state.
His junior year, things didn’t go quite as well.
Nelson tore a ligament between his thumb and index finger, and spent most of the season on the shelf, before returning late in the year. Nelson placed second at both sectionals and districts in 2020, before losing in middle rounds of the state tournament.
Though it was not the finish he wanted, Nelson came out of junior year more sure of his abilities than ever. Despite his injury, he was still capable of beating some of the best wrestlers in the state.
"I used that motivation from knowing I could do it, and just started working to make it a reality,” Nelson said.
This season, Nelson has bounced back. He spent much of the season ranked in the state’s 132 pound top 10, and finished second at last month’s NCC championships.
Nelson credits much of this success to changes he has made to things like his pre-match warmup routine, and the way he stands up coming out of the bottom position.
Even as a senior, with just weeks left in his decorated high school career, Nelson is making changes that he feels will give him a better chance to win.
“He is the kind of kid that takes everything that we do in practice, and turns it into a competition,” Clear Lake head coach Evan Johnson said. “He’s a very hard worker, and he definitely sets the example for a lot of our younger kids on just how hard you should be working. He’s exactly what you would ask for out of a senior leader.”
This year, at his heaviest weight yet, Nelson has worked hard to stay in peak shape. He is, as he says, one of the smaller wrestlers in the 132 pound division, so keeping his strength and conditioning at a high level is more crucial than ever.
“I have seen a lot of kids who are just naturally bigger and stronger than me,” Nelson said. “It’s just being conditioned, and having to be giving 100 percent at all times to overcome that little bit of a weight gap.”
This weekend, Nelson will go up against several highly-ranked wrestlers in his bid for a spot at districts. No. 5 ranked Brock Moore of Forest City is one likely opponent, along with Averee Abben of Osage, currently ranked No. 2 in the state at 132 pounds.
It will not be an easy road, but Nelson has overcome obstacles before. Now, he gets one last opportunity to go out as a winner in his home gym.
“He told me at the beginning of the year that 132 is the weight he wants to win state at,” Johnson said. “That has been our focus all year.”
Clear Lake will host the Class 2A, District 7 tournament against Osage, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Forest City, and Southeast Valley at noon on Saturday.
The first- and second-place finishers in each weight class will wrestle at the Class 2A, District 4 meet on Feb. 13 at Humboldt.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.