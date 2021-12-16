Clear Lake goes 0-for-2 in home triangular

The Clear Lake Lions were on the wrong end of two lopsided defeats Thursday night. Competing in their home triangular, the Lions were defeated 58-18 by Webster City and 54-18 by Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

In the contest against Webster City, Clear Lake claimed six victories. Kaleb Hambley won at the 182 spot by a 12-6 decision while Max Currier won the 126 bout by Fall in 2:34. Marcus Skidmore immediately followed that up with a victory by a 3-2 decision in the 132 spot before Hunter Rieck battled back from an early deficit to win by Fall in 3:26. Hayden Bergman and Caden Cavett both won by Fall as well.

Unfortunately, Webster City was victorious in 12 matches to take a one sided battle.

"Webster City's a very tough team," said head coach Evan Johnson. "They're very competitive. They're going to send a lot of kids to state and those kids are going to do really well."

The Lions were once again able to take six matches in their next contest against CGD. Hambly went 2-0 on the night thanks to a 3-2 decision and Currier went 2-0 as well thanks to a Fall in just 14 seconds. Tyler Lefevre was the winner in the 138 bracket by a 7-4 decision before Hunter Reick won again in the 152 match by Fall in 1:26. Finally, Cooper Cooke won by 10-1 MD in the 126 bout while Carter Perry was the winner at the 138 spot by Fall in 1:42.

Again, however, CGD took home 12 victories as Clear Lake's 6 were not enough. The Lions ended the evening 0-for-2 in the triangular.

"We're a young team," said Johnson. "Right now, our biggest flaw is when we're losing we're getting pinned. I am seeing us try to incorporate more of the things we're working on in practice onto the mat. Now it's just a matter of putting the whole six minute match together and getting into that third period and beyond. We're trying to get our conditioning up to help us get back into some of the matches that we're maybe a little bit out-skilled in."

