Clayton McDonough makes history as TIC's first four-time individual champ

Clayton McDonough walked around the mat one final time and held up four fingers.

The Central Springs 138-pound star and unbeaten on the season accomplished a milestone in the Top of Iowa Conference never before seen.

After a 5-2 triumph over West Hancock's Kellen Smith in the finals, McDonough became the first wrestler in the history of the conference to win four consecutive titles on Saturday at St. Ansgar High School.

"It is awesome, it's a dream," McDonough said. "I set up my goals during the summer and I worked to achieve those goals. It was adrenaline, pure joy. It is a feeling that is indescribable."

He later had company as North Butler-Clarksville's Chet Buss, a UNI recruit, beat Osage's Mac Muller in the finals at 285 to win four straight TIC titles.

Osage, on the strength of four champions and four runner-ups, claimed the team title by amassing 254.5 points to win its fourth straight conference tournament as a team.

This comes after a dual conference title after the Green Devils went unbeaten.

"We come here and we just want to dominate," Osage 170-pounder Nicholas Fox said.

Nashua-Plainfield, who also had four champions, placed second with 229 points. Central Springs finished third powered by some depth on the backside with 161 points. West Hancock (136.5) and North Butler-Clarksville (133) rounded out the top-five.

Fox made quick work of previously unbeaten Drake Tiedemann of Northwood-Kensett. The junior picked up a few takedowns to claim an 11-5 decision win.

That is Fox's third conference title. He'll look to go 4-for-4 next winter.

"I got stronger, I got used to wrestling bigger guys," Fox said. "There's better competition at 70, so it helped me overall."

Fox stated at the Osage Duals that he'll make a decision after conference about what his final weight will be for the postseason. The two-time state finalist confirmed his plans.

Starting at Osage's sectional tournament next weekend, Fox is heading back down to 160.

"I feel like I'm the smallest 170 out there," Fox said. "So that played a role in it."

Chase Thomas (152) avenged a loss from earlier in the season when he got a rematch with Nashua-Plainfield's McKade Munn. In the dual from earlier this month, Munn caught Thomas on the edge in the third period to record the fall.

In Brent Jennings' eyes, Thomas was looking forward to a second meeting

"I don't think he worried about it much until this week when we started talking about it," Osage's head coach said. "I know he wanted to have that one again."

So he went on the offensive, took Munn to his back at one point, and pieced together a 7-4 victory. It is the first TIC title for Thomas, a Crestwood transfer.

Tucker Stangel (126) and Anders Kittelson (132) also were champs for the Green Devils. Stangel pinned his way to the top of the podium, all in the first period, while Kittelson edged Forest City's Kellen Moore 5-2.

It was a matchup of unbeatens since the calendar flipped to 2022. Kittelson used a high single leg inside trip to register the takedown that gave him a four-point cushion in the third period.

"That's the first match he's had to really work and stay in it; he got that first takedown, that kind of opened the lead," Jennings said.

Max Gast (145), Cole Jeffries (195), Barrett Muller (220) and Mac Muller (285) all finished second.

It wasn't a secret that McDonough was aiming for history. He stated that when the season started, it was one of his top goals.

Now, it is reality.

"I look back at all these greats (in the conference), none of them placed four times," he said.

There were plenty of scramble moments with Smith. McDonough had to either grab hold of the ankle or keep moving on his feet. He gets that instinct from watching Iowa's Jaydin Eierman.

"I worked on shot defense when they're deep," McDonough said. "It is never over until the ref puts up two."

Soon after, Bryce McDonough controlled his finals match versus Gast in his 9-0 major decision victory. Bryce had three takedowns and a set of back points and was rarely not in control.

"I kept my hands my down," he said. "I know I'm the (aggressor) and I'm going to shoot and score as much as possible. I had a pretty dominant tournament."

With Clayton's four titles and Bryce's two, the McDonough brothers have combined for six titles amongst them. To Bryce, it was a big time moment proud.

"Me and my brother have been through quite a bit," Bryce said. "Through ups and downs, we've always that main goal of constantly winning. Obviously, the main goal now is for both of us to win state titles."

That made their father and Central Springs head coach Jay McDonough choke up.

"They live in the basement, same room, you know they talk about stuff like this," Jay said. "As they... move on to the next level, it'll be special."

West Hancock had two champions in Kane Zuehl at 160 and Mathew Francis at 220. Francis, the top-ranked grappler in Class 1A, kept his perfect season alive.

He registered two first period pins then edged Barrett Muller, ranked in 2A, 9-4 in the title match.

"He's just confident," Eagles head coach Mark Sanger said. "Mathew's a special kind of kid. He's worked for everything he's got. He'll make those adjustments and continue to get better."

Kane Zuehl waltzed through his bracket, recording four pins – three in the first period – to claim a conference championship. He recorded a fall in the second period in the finals against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Micheal Ohotto.

"He's really taken it upon himself to really put in that extra time," Sanger said.

Lake Mills freshman Hayden Helgeson won his first career conference title has he racked up four takedowns to beat Nic Brase of Nashua-Plainfield. Helgeson's training partner Lucas Oldenkamp (106) placed runner-up.

It was third time Helgeson beat Brase and the second time it went the distance.

"Pretty big milestone," Helgeson said. "I knew that bar was coming and I knew I had to be better on my feet to get more than one takedown to get the win."

Newman Catholic's Liam Stockberger was second at 120.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.