Charles City's Luft, Connell advance to state finals

Thunderous cheers erupted from the orange-clad crowd gathered at Xtreme Arena on Saturday afternoon, as a pair of Charles City wrestlers earned their way to the state finals.
First came Kiki Connell, who beat North Cedar wrestler Ashlyn Miller by fall at 5:58, to earn her first trip to the championship round. Later, Connell jumped around and screamed herself hoarse as sophomore teammate Lilly Luft pinned Regan Griffith of North Fayette Valley to advance to the 126 pound championship round.
"I'm super excited," Charles City coach Robert Pittman said. "Both of these ladies love a challenge, and making stuff happen. They stepped up onto the mat, took on their opponents, and wrestled like Chuck-town wrestlers."
Connell is in only her second year as a wrestler, and admits that the chance to wrestle for a state title had never crossed her mind when she first took up the sport.
"I never thought I would make it to the finals," Connell said. "I've always wanted to medal, and I think it is insane that I have made it this far. This will be the highest that I have scored in any of my competitions. It's pretty exciting."
After her victory, an ecstatic Connell leaped into Pittman's arms, thrilled with the result. She seemed even more excited, however, by the success of Luft. Connell spent all of Luft's match standing on the side of the mat, yelling encouragement and instruction. According to Connell, she gets more excited by her teammates' success than by her own.
"I've always been like my teammates success is more important than my own success," Connell said. "In cross country, I lose my voice because I love cheering so much. It brings me so much joy being able to see her get what she wanted. She worked so hard."
Both Comets wrestlers did well at last year's state tournaments, with Connell placing sixth in her weight class, and Luft placing fourth. After those close finishes, Pittman said that team's focus this year has been on getting better, in every way. Whether a wrestler is still wrestling for a title, or competing in the consolation rounds, the focus is just to get better, and place higher than you ever have before.
"We always talk about improvement," Pittman said. "Last year, Lilly got fourth. Now, she's made that next step up. Last year, Kiki got sixth, and now she has made two steps up. It's just improvement and improvement and improvement. Everybody is improving as a team."
Luft will wrestle against Avery Meier of Waverly-Shell Rock tonight for the 126 pound state title, while Connell will wrestle Mariah Webster of Colfax-Mingo at 120.
