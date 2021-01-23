Charles City's Luft, Connell advance to state finals

Thunderous cheers erupted from the orange-clad crowd gathered at Xtreme Arena on Saturday afternoon, as a pair of Charles City wrestlers earned their way to the state finals.

First came Kiki Connell, who beat North Cedar wrestler Ashlyn Miller by fall at 5:58, to earn her first trip to the championship round. Later, Connell jumped around and screamed herself hoarse as sophomore teammate Lilly Luft pinned Regan Griffith of North Fayette Valley to advance to the 126 pound championship round.

"I'm super excited," Charles City coach Robert Pittman said. "Both of these ladies love a challenge, and making stuff happen. They stepped up onto the mat, took on their opponents, and wrestled like Chuck-town wrestlers."

Connell is in only her second year as a wrestler, and admits that the chance to wrestle for a state title had never crossed her mind when she first took up the sport.

"I never thought I would make it to the finals," Connell said. "I've always wanted to medal, and I think it is insane that I have made it this far. This will be the highest that I have scored in any of my competitions. It's pretty exciting."