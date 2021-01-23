Charles City's Luft, Connell advance, Osage's Grimm falls in semifinals

Update*
Both remaining Charles City wrestlers, Lilly Luft and Kiki Connell, punched their tickets to the state finals, while both Osage girls fell in the semis. Luft, who finished fourth last season at 132, beat Regan Griffith by fall at 5:22, to advance to the state tournament for the first time. She will wrestle against Waverly-Shell Rock's Avery Meier tonight for the 126 pound state title.
Connell finished sixth last year at 120 pounds, and clinched her spot in the finals with a pin of North Cedar wrestler Ashlyn Miller.
While Charles City had plenty to celebrate, things didn't go quite as well for Osage.
At 106, sophomore Jalynn Goodale lost her semifinals match to Adyson Lundqist of SW Valley, by a 12-7 decision. Later on, senior Emma Grimm lost by a 3-2 decision, as a last second takedown by Avery Meier of Waverly-Shell Rock clinched it. With the loss, Grimm's pursuit of a state title comes to an end.
Consolation rounds
Grimm bounced back with a win over Ava Scranton in the consolation rounds, and will wrestle for third place at state later this evening against Bronwyn Brenneman of Mid-Prairie.
After a victory over Josephine Wearmouth in the consolation rounds, Osage's Katerina Smith lost to Sydney Park of Assumption. Smith will wrestle Bailey Cox of Turkey Valley for fifth place.
Elsewhere in the 126 bracket, Osage's Sydney Muller will wrestle for seventh place against Wearmouth.
For Charles City, freshman Ava Thompson will wrestle against Crestwood junior Addison Herschberger for seventh place at 285 pounds.
*
Things started off well for North Iowa on the second day of the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) Girls State tournament, as four area wrestlers quickly punched their tickets to the state semifinals.
Osage sophomore Jalynn Goodale was the first North Iowan of the day to advance, after a 14-4 major decision victory over Abby Blint of Mount Pleasant at 106 pounds. Goodale will face Adyson Lundquist of SW Valley in the semifinals.
Minutes later, senior Emma Grimm, who finished second in state at 126 pounds a year ago, pinned Bailey Beers of Humboldt in 2:46 to make it to the next round. Grimm will face Avery Meier of Waverly-Shell Rock later on today in the semifinals.
Both of Charles City's remaining wrestlers will wrestle in the semis. At 120 pounds, Kiki Connell made it by beating Independence sophomore Dakota Whitman by fall at 5:20. Connell will wrestle in the semifinals against Ashlyn Miller of Stanwood.
At nearly the same time, sophomore Lilly Luft advanced at 126 with a pin of Anamosa sophomore Ava Scranton. With the win, Luft will wrestle in the semis against Regan Griffith of North Fayette Valley.
The fifth North Iowa wrestler remaining in the championships rounds, Osage's Katerina Smith, lost by fall in her 132 pound quarterfinal match to Alexis Ross of Fort Dodge.
Consolation
Charles City's Elizabeth Oleson lost by fall in her consolation matchup against Anna Sondall of Boone at 126 pounds.
At 152, the Comets' Allie Cross lost by fall at 2:52 to Saydey Scholbrock of Crestwood in the consolation rounds.
In the 285 pound consolation bracket, Charles City's Ava Thompson beat Bayley Hawkins of Muscatine by fall at 23 seconds, to advance to the consolation quarterfinals.
At 120, Osage's Zoey Johnson lost in the consolation rounds to Lexi Hennik of Central City, who pinned Johnson in 53 seconds. Teammate Sydney Muller won her 132 pound consolation match, and will face Elly Berry of St. Edmond.
Katerina Smith bounced back from her earlier loss with a win by fall over Jazmyn Knutson of West Des Moines Valley in the consolation rounds. Smith will face Josephine Wearmouth of Martensdale-St. Mary's later in the day.,
Rounding out Osage's wrestlers, Ainsley Dodd fell to Naomi Gaede Oelwein in the consolation bracket at 138.
This story will be updated throughout the day
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.