Charles City aims to get tougher in critical matches with loaded schedule

There was potential for more medalists.

Charles City's girls wrestling team had three girls lose in the bloodround of the IWCOA state tournament last winter, one away from placing top-eight. It had another be two matches away from the podium.

"I'm getting them some really intense competition," Comets head coach Rob Pittman said.

Pittman didn't want to take any shortcuts with the schedule.

The Comets will wrestle at the Dan Gable Donnybrook, be in one of the best dual tournaments of the year at the Battle of Waterloo and wrestle duals versus some of the better teams in North Iowa.

If it will be enough to secure more hardware in February, that remains undetermined. That said, Charles City believes it will be the difference in winning versus losing in the bloodround.

"I really wanted to get on the podium," senior 155-pounder Morgan Maloy said. "This year, I want to push even harder. Just giving me a new goal to push for this year."

One of the first programs to commit to fielding a girls wrestling program four years ago, the Comets enter the inaugural Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) season with just as high hopes as they did in 2018.

The numbers are the same as last winter, around 14. Pittman mentioned that next year's freshman class will increase that mark.

"I think the excitement has increased," Pittman said. "I just want to keep seeing everybody getting better."

Many of the girls that were a part of the unveiling before the start of the placement matches last winter were over the moon about girls wrestling being sanctioned in the state.

Those same feelings are still there as around the state, the season has already begun.

"I feel like leading up to this year, me personally, I've been trying to promote it a lot," two-time state champion Lilly Luft said. "We're going to have a great year I think."

Charles City, amongst other North Iowa programs, will begin its season on Saturday with tournaments. There will be early week scrambles and regular season duals.

Varsity programs can wrestle up to 15 competitions between tournaments and duals.

"This area of Iowa, they're wrestlers," Pittman said. "Go against our conference is a great thing."

Luft is going for her third state title in a row and she will remain in the 130-pound weight class. It has been a busy summer for the senior, wrestling at Super 32, Fargo, the Cadet world trials in freestyle and committing to Iowa's women's wrestling program.

She took all of it in stride.

"I've been trying to take every opportunity I can to travel," Luft said. "Wrestle at the highest level and see girls from all over the United States, it is something I want to strive for."

Since losing her younger brother, Logan, she has found her coping mechanism to be wrestling. The story is well known that she wrestles for him because it was his sport.

Now, it is her sport too.

"He's opened doors for me that I wouldn't have even thought of," Luft said. "Joining wrestling has brought me closer to him, closer to my family. It is something I am very grateful for."

Pittman mentioned that her hand-fighting improved ten-fold en route to the state title last year over Waverly-Shell Rock's Macy Smith.

Entering this winter, he feels she has turned into a better all-around wrestler.

"She's getting her feet better and making different movements," Pittman said. "Going into this year, she has enough confidence in her wrestling ability she can use all the weapons that she's learned."

Luft agreed.

"I've really pushed my technique this summer," she stated. "Going to two practices a day, five-six days a week, try to hone in on those little details because everything matters."

Charles City also returns third-place finisher at 285 in Ava Thompson. She'll wrestle at 235 this fall as the final of the 14 weights the IGHSAU will use this winter.

Thompson lost in the quarters to eventual runner-up Rylee Coyle of Humboldt. The junior rebounded with three straight pins to claim a top-three finish on the podium.

"She's becoming more mobile and agile," Pittman said. "Keep building from improvements she made last year. The person she has been wrestling the most has been me and I don't let up on her.

"I don't care about the end product with my wrestlers. I care about the progress they make."

Maloy, Elizabeth Oleson, Kylie Blunt and Destiny Kolheim all scored double digit points at state last year and that quartet returns in a reloaded Comets lineup.

Of the 10 wrestlers they took to Xtream Arena in Coralville, nine are back.

"We're such a big wrestling town and we have been for awhile," Maloy said. "To have it be known for our whole program instead of one girl is really cool."

Charles City scored 115 points last year to place sixth, one of eight programs with triple digit tournament points. It will be again a team to watch for in terms of trophy hunting.

Those advancement points it missed out on a season ago could be what puts the Comets over the top this season.

The environment in the room leads Luft to think that could be the case.

"Every girl is amazing has a good mindset," she said. "Us going to Donnybrook is going to be huge, a big stepping stone to get these girls that level of experience."