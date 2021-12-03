Central Springs wrestling looking to build on strong start

The Central Springs wrestling team is already off to a red-hot start. Thursday night showed just how far along the team already is just one week into the season.

The Panthers had no trouble dominating Eagle Grove 52-30, Forest City 60-21, and Belmond-Klemme 72-12 at the Forest City Tic Quad Meet. Central Springs head coach Jay McDonough said he's pleased with where his team already is at this point of the year.

"We've got three guys right now at 132 (Brock Mathers), 138 (Clayton McDonough) and 145 (Bryce McDonough) that have been around the world wrestling since they were little kids," he said. "Those guys are taking great offensive shots, they're on point, they've blossomed into really great, finished wrestling products. I couldn't be more happy with where they're at right now."

Bryce McDonough celebrated a personal milestone on Thursday with his 150th career win. The senior went 3-0 on the evening, winning by Fall in all three of his contests. Clayton McDonough also won by Fall in all three of his contests while Mathers won by Fall, an 11-0 Major Decision, and default.

With all of that being said, there's always room for improvement.

"Shot setups I think are going to be key," said Jay McDonough. "Brock Mathers does a nice job with the setups. Bryce and Clayton are so long and lengthy they get away with some poor setups and they can pull themselves in. Those guys have to do the right kind of setups so the younger kids see what it's like to do proper things and the proper way to wrestle."

McDonough noted that the younger members of the team have already had strong mentors and leaders to look up to in the past. He points out that Bryce and Clayton as well as Mathers had strong leaders to look up to when they were coming up. Now, as seniors, he believes they're doing a strong job modeling that same kind of leadership they observed when they were younger.

"These guys learned as freshmen how to be a good leader following Zach Ryg, who was an All-American last year for Upper Iowa," said Jay McDonough. "He was like my kids' big brother. They understood it's been a right of passage so they know what it's like to be a leader. Bryce McDonough is a great leader. He's our guy. Whatever Bryce is going to do, we're going to follow. He's our man."

Central Springs will be back at it again Saturday, Dec. 4 at Wapsie Valley at 9 a.m.

