Central Springs sweeps, Forest City takes one in TIC Quad Meet

The Central Springs Panthers put on an absolutely dominant showing Thursday night in Forest City. The home team Indians had some positive takeaways as well, but they still have some growth to do.

The Forest City TIC Quad Meet Thursday saw Forest City, Central Springs, Eagle Grove and Belmond-Klemme face off at Forest City's gym. The Panthers were the top team as they soundly defeated all three of their opponents while the Indians went 1-2 on the night.

Central Springs began the night with a 52-30 win over Eagle Grove, followed it up with a 60-21 thrashing of Forest City, and concluded the night with a 72-12 drubbing of Belmond-Klemme for an outstanding effort.

"Our conditioning is very good right now," said Panthers head coach Jay McDonough. "Our really good guys are really in shape and are doing everything right right now."

Brock Mathers (132) defeated Dustin Dawson of Eagle Grove in an 11-0 Major Decision and took down Shad Wooge of Forest City by Fall after 1:03. Mathers won by default against Belmond Klemme. Clayton and Bryce McDonough (138 and 145 respectively) won all three of their matches by fall as well.

Forest City was making due without the help of arguably their top wrestler. Kellen Moore was out for the evening with knee soreness. Without him, the Indians began the night with a 54-24 victory over Belmond-Klemme before falling to Central Springs. Forest City initially got out with a 24-9 lead against Eagle Grove before eventually falling 51-24.

"We had the fight we're always looking for," said head coach Steve Stoudt. "In terms of taking the fight to the other team, I think we had that. We knew coming in there would be a lot of things to work on and it showed that we have a lot of work to do, but we saw a lot of good things too."

Central Springs will next wrestle at Wapsie Valley on Saturday at 9 a.m. while Forest City's next match will be Friday at Humboldt at 4:30 p.m.

