Bulldogs ride high all season long to their first NCC dual title in 16 years

Patrick Hansen has been around the current Hampton-Dumont-CAL senior class since they were in seventh grade.

For wrestlers such as Carl Barkema and Jack Showalter, Hansen is the only coach they have ever known. He coached them in middle school and has spent the last four years with them at the high school.

So how special was Thursday night when the Bulldogs had a chance to make history?

"It was the icing on the cake," Showalter said.

History was made and the celebration was 16 years in the making.

HD-CAL swept Clear Lake and St. Edmond in it's home gymnasium by comfortable margins to win its first North Central Conference dual championship since the 2005-6 season.

"I love this group of kids," Hansen said. "They bring it every single day. We're being successful. They make me smile every day, they've meant the world to me."

The Bulldogs lost just one conference dual, against Algona. That was one that left a real bitter taste in their mouths since they felt that was a matchup they should have won.

There was some doubt creeping in on whether or not they could capture a crown.

"It was hard," Showalter said. "We thought that was our shot slipping away. We just had to keep our heads up."

Hansen made sure to keep the message simple following that setback.

"To control what we can control," he said.

When Class 2A No. 10 Webster City trotted into Hampton, that was the moment that brought HD-CAL back to life as it triumphed over the Lynx. With that, coupled with Clarion-Goldfield-Dows beating Algona, the stage was set.

All the Bulldogs needed to do was beat the Lions and Gaels in order to experience euphoria.

"We all knew that Clarion had a way better shot at beating Algona than anyone else," Showalter said.

Each season, HD-CAL sits down as a collective group and writes down it's team goals for the season. Customary to most prep athletic teams, they're usually pretty consistent.

Despite several close calls in years previous, the Bulldogs never shied away from writing down the goal of a conference dual championship. To them, this year felt different.

Most of the significant contributors from last year's group that finished with over 15 dual wins returned. Add in some freshmen and depth and Showalter looked around the room feeling more confident than ever.

"In all of our heads, we all thought this year we had the team," he said. "We felt like we had all the tools to make this one happen. It was our best shot."

It showed on the mat.

Entering Saturday's Osage Duals, the Bulldogs had a mark of 17-1 and currently sit ranked 13th in 2A in IAwrestle's dual team rankings.

"Our kids have answered the call," Hansen said.

Next weekend is the NCC traditional tournament. Then, HD-CAL will patiently wait for a potential site for the regional duals in hopes of qualifying for the 2A state dual tournament on Feb. 16.

It didn't get that chance last season.

"We walk in there and they just point at (the countdown clock)," Hansen said. "They have expectations. For these kids to band together and do that, is an enormous accomplishment."

Regardless of what transpires the rest of the way, Showalter didn't hesitate in saying this group might be remembered for a long time.

"We look at the teams on the wall that have been conference champs and it is hard to say we're not the best to come through Hampton-Dumont," he said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

