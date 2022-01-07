Baring the unexpected, Bulldogs should be NCC champions

Hampton-Dumont-CAL wrestling coach Patrick Hensen said himself that it isn't every year the Bulldogs win the North Central Conference. While that's true, and HDC traditionally finishes in the middle of the pack, the 2021-2022 Bulldogs should be the exception.

By knocking off No. 10 2A Webster City in a home dual on Thursday, Hampton-Dumont-CAL gave the Lynx their second conference dual loss of the season. With Algona's loss to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows the same night, the Bulldogs became the only team in the NCC with just one dual loss on the season. As long as HDC defeats St. Edmond and Clear Lake next week as expected, the Bulldogs will be the 2021-2022 NCC champs.

It's a well-earned honor for the Dogs. The way they battled back and forth with Webster City Thursday night was indicative of the type of fight they've put together all season. The likes of 160 pounder Carl Barkema and others have helped lead HDC to the point they're at now.

"(Barkema is) our leader," said Hensen. "He's got four losses (on the year) and every one of those kids he's lost to is probably going to be in the state finals...He's the guy who never misses a practice, never misses a morning workout. That's the reason he's up where he is and now we're bringing a lot of people up to his level with him which is making us a really good team."

Hensen had hinted going into Tuesday's match that he may tweak his lineup some. Ultimately, he bumped Charlie Showalter up to 120 from 113 and Jack Showalter up from 120 to 126 while moving JV wrestler Jaymes Stevens up to the 113 spot. Stevens and Charlie Showalter were defeated while Jack was victorious in his new spot.

"Honestly I wanted to look at the 106 pounder (for Webster City) and see what he looked like," Hensen said after he admitted considering moving 106 pounder Jayson Stevens up to 113. "He looked like a pretty built kid so I didn't send the JV kid out to wrestle him. I bumped (Jaymes Stevens) up to 113 on a coin flip. "

Given the time of the year when injuries crop up and with the amount of teams experiencing illness right now, that kind of depth will be critical for the Bulldogs moving forward.

"Sean Heilskov at 132 won a match for us tonight and he's been a JV kid all year," said Hensen. "He hasn't ever really won a whole lot and now he comes in tonight and won a huge match like this one for us. Jack Showalter is sick as a dog right now so we had to bump him away. He gutted it out, came through and won it, but having 30 kids out for wrestling really makes a big difference."

The Bulldogs are widely expected to defeat St. Edmond and Clear Lake. Still, nothing in life is ever guaranteed and anything can happen. Hampton-Dumont-CAL is feeling strong right now, but they're not planning on resting on their laurels moving forward.

"We wrestle Tuesday against North Butler and they're a ranked team," Hensen said. "Thursday we've got to win the two (against St. Edmond and Clear Lake) for the conference title. Saturday after that's a tournament that we want to win...We've always got to stay focused because every two or three days we've got somebody coming in trying to knock us off."

