Area roundup: Mason City's Jace Rhodes places fifth in season's final rankings

The final Class 3A wrestling rankings of the season were released on Wednesday night by wrestling website The Predicament, and one area wrestler made the cut.

Mason City junior Jace Rhodes ended the season ranked No. 5 at 132 pounds, two weeks after claiming his first-ever CIML championship.

Rhodes came in one spot behind senior Ayden Kingery of SE Polk, and one place ahead of Norwalk senior Grant Harbour.

Rhodes has an overall 18-2 record on the season, according to Trackwrestling.com. He will wrestle on Saturday, at the Class 3A, Region 8 District Tournament at Waverly-Shell Rock.

Class 3A- 132 pound rankings

1. Ryder Block, Soph. Waverly-Shell Rock

2. Bryce Park, Sr.., Linn-Marr

3. Ryder Downey, Jr., Indianola

4. Ayden Kingery, Sr., SE Polk

5. Jace Rhodes, Jr. Mason City

