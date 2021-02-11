Area roundup: Mason City's Jace Rhodes places fifth in season's final rankings

The final Class 3A wrestling rankings of the season were released on Wednesday night by wrestling website The Predicament, and one area wrestler made the cut.
Mason City junior Jace Rhodes ended the season ranked No. 5 at 132 pounds, two weeks after claiming his first-ever CIML championship.
Rhodes came in one spot behind senior Ayden Kingery of SE Polk, and one place ahead of Norwalk senior Grant Harbour.
Rhodes has an overall 18-2 record on the season, according to Trackwrestling.com. He will wrestle on Saturday, at the Class 3A, Region 8 District Tournament at Waverly-Shell Rock.
Class 3A- 132 pound rankings
1. Ryder Block, Soph. Waverly-Shell Rock
2. Bryce Park, Sr.., Linn-Marr
3. Ryder Downey, Jr., Indianola
4. Ayden Kingery, Sr., SE Polk
5. Jace Rhodes, Jr. Mason City
Basketball
Class 3A and 4A postseason pairings announced
The North Iowa basketball postseason is starting soon, with the girls kicking off the regional tournament this week, and the boys district tournament starting on Monday.
Earlier this week, the IHSAA and IGHSAU announced the pairings for Iowa's Class 3A and 4A schools. Postseason matchups for the Class 1A and 2A boys, and the 1A, 2A, and 3A girls were released last week.
GIRLS
Class 4A, Region 2
Mason City vs. Charles City, 7 p.m., Feb. 17
BOYS
Class 3A, Substate 2
Clear Lake vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 7 p.m., Feb. 22
Class 3A, Substate 3
Charles City at Crestwood, 7 p.m., Feb. 22
Class 4A, Substate 8
Mason City at Norwalk, 7 p.m., Feb. 22
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.