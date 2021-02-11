 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area roundup: Mason City's Jace Rhodes places fifth in season's final rankings
0 comments
PREP ROUNDUP

Area roundup: Mason City's Jace Rhodes places fifth in season's final rankings

{{featured_button_text}}
Mason City boys wrestling vs Fort Dodge - Rhodes

Mason City junior Jace Rhodes wrestles against Fort Dodge's Damarion Ross at a match at Mohawk Gym on Jan. 7.

 Lisa Grouette

The final Class 3A wrestling rankings of the season were released on Wednesday night by wrestling website The Predicament, and one area wrestler made the cut. 

Mason City junior Jace Rhodes ended the season ranked No. 5 at 132 pounds, two weeks after claiming his first-ever CIML championship. 

Rhodes came in one spot behind senior Ayden Kingery of SE Polk, and one place ahead of Norwalk senior Grant Harbour. 

Rhodes has an overall 18-2 record on the season, according to Trackwrestling.com. He will wrestle on Saturday, at the Class 3A, Region 8 District Tournament at Waverly-Shell Rock. 

Class 3A- 132 pound rankings

1. Ryder Block, Soph. Waverly-Shell Rock

2. Bryce Park, Sr.., Linn-Marr

3. Ryder Downey, Jr., Indianola

4. Ayden Kingery, Sr., SE Polk

5. Jace Rhodes, Jr. Mason City

Basketball

Class 3A and 4A postseason pairings announced

The North Iowa basketball postseason is starting soon, with the girls kicking off the regional tournament this week, and the boys district tournament starting on Monday. 

Earlier this week, the IHSAA and IGHSAU announced the pairings for Iowa's Class 3A and 4A schools. Postseason matchups for the Class 1A and 2A boys, and the 1A, 2A, and 3A girls were released last week. 

GIRLS

Class 4A, Region 2

Mason City vs. Charles City, 7 p.m., Feb. 17

BOYS

Class 3A, Substate 2

Clear Lake vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 7 p.m., Feb. 22

Class 3A, Substate 3

Charles City at Crestwood, 7 p.m., Feb. 22

Class 4A, Substate 8

Mason City at Norwalk, 7 p.m., Feb. 22

+1 
Sports Weblogo

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Osage boys basketball vs North Butler - 01-26-21

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News