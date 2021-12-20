A quick look at how North Iowa teams did at the Battle of Waterloo

The 11th annual Battle of Waterloo has come and gone. After a one year hiatus due to the pandemic, the biggest wrestling tournament in the state returned over the weekend with the Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks claiming the championship in both the girls and boys division.

While WSR took home the belt, North Iowa schools still represented the area well.

The Osage girls wrestling team wound up taking second place in their opening bracket by defeating North Scott 36-21 first and then beating Independence 54-6. They were defeated by the eventual champions Waverly-Shell Rock 30-22.

In the other bracket, Charles City advanced by finishing second. They lost their opening contest against Crestwood 27-24 before bouncing back to defeat Cedar Falls 30-22. In their final match of bracket play, they beat Bettendorf 31-30.

In the Championship round, Charles City was beaten 36-24 by WSR while Osage was just barely edged out by Crestwood 31-30. The two squads then faced each other with Osage coming out on top 42-18 to give them third place and the Comets fourth place in the Championship Pool.

In the boys division, Charles City and Osage were both in the the Sorensen Bracket. The Comets edged out City High 43-42 to start while Osage defeated Clear Lake 71-6. Osage defeated Charles City in the next round 57-18 to setup a date with WSR in the finals. The Go-Hawks came out on top of that one 54-17.

Charles City fell to Nashua-Plainfield 65-12 in the third place match while Clear Lake beat City High 52-35 in the losers bracket. They were defeated by Prairie-CR 56-21.

Lake Mills took part in the Frost/Shavers Bracket where they were defeated in the opening match by Clarion-Goldfield 46-27. However, they advanced to face Wapsie Valley in the fifth place match where they won 50-27.

In Pool 2, Osage lost to Ankeny 43-22 and Independence 43-21. In the final match, they lost to Linn-Mar 49-24 to finish fourth.

Charles City was in Pool 4 and were beaten by Alburnett 60-22, Pleasant Valley 60-12, and Cedar Falls 62-18 to finish fourth.

In Pool 5, Lake Mills took on North Scott first and were defeated 54-15 before taking on Prairie-CR. They lost that contest 46-26, but downed Union 42-37 to finish in third.

Lastly, Clear Lake was in Pool 6 where they started off with a loss to East Waterloo 55-23. After losing to Wapsie Valley 38-36, they triumphed over Assumption 51-27 to take third place.

In the end, it may not have been the final result any of the schools were hoping for, but they all made some noise along the way.

