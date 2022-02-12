11 North Iowa wrestlers advance to State Wrestling tournament from 1A District 2

DENVER, Iowa – Saturday's 1A District 2 at Denver saw wrestlers from seven North Iowa schools compete to earn their ticket to the traditional state tournament. By the time the afternoon rolled around, the North Iowa area was guaranteed strong representation out of District 2.

11 wrestlers from the North Iowa area clinched a spot at the traditional state tournament at the Cyclone Center. Lake Mills led the way with four wrestlers advancing while Central Springs will be sending three.

Nearly every weight bracket will have a Northern Iowa representative. In the 106 bracket, Lake Mills' Lucas Oldenkamp punched his ticket to state with a win in the wrestleback. After falling in the finals to Jayden Rinken of Nashua-Plainfield, Oldenkamp took on Dawson Jacobsen of Central Springs for the true second place match with Oldenkamp won by Fall in 3:11.

Lake Mills didn't have to wait long to get a second wrestler to state. Hayden Helgeson claimed the 113 championship by a 4-1 decision. Brock Mathers of Central Springs will be heading to state as well. The senior lost in the 132 finals, but there was no wrestleback and he'll be heading to Wells Fargo Arena all the same.

Still, head coach Jay McDonough acknowledged Mathers wasn't happy about the way he advanced to state.

"I'm proud of Brock making it back down to the state tournament again," McDonough said. "He just can't be satisfied with just qualifying again. I think he'll come down there on fire. I think he knows he didn't wrestle his best match today in the finals, but that's alright."

Mathers will be joined by 138 pounder Clayton McDonough, who advanced by 5-1 decision in the finals and remained undefeated on the year. This will be his fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament.

"I made it my freshman, sophomore and junior year and it's the same feeling every time," Clayton said. "Honestly at this point it's just on to the next one. I have the same goal set in mind every match."

Bryce McDonough will be the third and final Panther advancing to state, though like Mathers he's not thrilled about the way he got there. Bryce suffered his first loss of the season in the finals by a 3-0 decision to Hudson's Karter Krapfl. There was no wrestleback, so he'll be advancing all the same.

"He is a very driven individual," Jay said of Bryce. "He's going to come back. He's got some anger now. He's going to bounce back and do things the right way this week and correct any mistakes that we find on tape. He'll go down there and whatever happens down there happens."

Overall, however, McDonough was pleased with how his team performed on the day.

"We fought well today," he said. "I thought Clayton McDonough looked really good today. I think he really shines in postseason...Dawson is going to go to work in the offseason because that's just the way he is. Our 95 (Nathanial Contreras) has been a joy to have in the room here. I'd love to get him a full season under his belt. Our freshman 152 pounder (Dillon Blickenderfer) was right in it in his last match...We're learning and we've got some good returning kids to build off of next year."

Alex Beaty of Lake Mills advanced by virtue of no wrestleback after he was forced to forfeit the finals match at 152. Lawson Losee of Riceville will be heading to Des Moines as well after finishing second at the 160 spot following an 8-0 MD loss to Maximus Magayna of Columbus Catholic.

Northwood-Kensett will be represented at state as well as Drake Tiedemann was the district champion at 170. At 182, Northern Iowa was unable to get a representative through. While Ben Navratil of Central Springs and Tyler Mills of Northwood-Kensett bot participated, they were each defeated in the semis. Mills defeated Navaratil in the third place match by Fall in just 31 seconds, but there was no wrestleback as Mills had already lost to second place finisher Carson Hartz of Columbus Catholic.

Wyatt Hanna of Lake Mills will be going to state at the 220 spot. He advanced to the finals after defeating Connor Knudtson of Columbus Catholic by 10-1 MD. He was triumphant in the finals by Fall at 5:09 over Tony Greve of SOWI. Finally, Mitchel Marr of Riceville will also be heading to state at the 285 spot. After beating Mason Thofson of Northwood-Kensett in the semis, Marr was beaten by Chet Buss of North Butler in the finals. Thofson won the third place match, however, resulting in no wrestleback, sending Marr to state.

The traditional state tournament will begin Thursday in Des Moines.

