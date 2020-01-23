West Hancock's Tate Hagen commits to Central College

Hagen finished the 2019 season as the top rusher in the state, finishing with 2,352 yards and 32 rushing touchdowns for the Class A state champion Eagles. In addition to his rushing totals, Hagen also finished as the team's second-leading tackler, with 63 on the season.

"I would like to thank my family and friends for supporting me," Hagen said. "Also, I want to (thank) all of my teammates and coaches over the past four years for making me the best player possible. Lastly, thank you to all the coaches who took the time to recruit me and believed in me. I'm excited to announce my commitment to Central College to continue my academic and football careers. GO DUTCH!!"