West Hancock's Tate Hagen commits to Central College
West Hancock's Tate Hagen commits to Central College

In typical quiet and understated fashion, West Hancock star running back Tate Hagen finally decided on his next step. In a social media post on Thursday afternoon, Hagen announced that he will continue his football career at Central College. 

Hagen finished the 2019 season as the top rusher in the state, finishing with 2,352 yards and 32 rushing touchdowns for the Class A state champion Eagles. In addition to his rushing totals, Hagen also finished as the team's second-leading tackler, with 63 on the season.

In a tweet, Hagen thanked his teammates and coaches before announcing his decision.

"I would like to thank my family and friends for supporting me," Hagen said. "Also, I want to (thank) all of my teammates and coaches over the past four years for making me the best player possible. Lastly, thank you to all the coaches who took the time to recruit me and believed in me. I'm excited to announce my commitment to Central College to continue my academic and football careers. GO DUTCH!!"

Central College is a Division III program, located in Pella, Iowa. The team finished the 2019 season with a 10-2 record, and the No. 17 ranking in Division III football.

