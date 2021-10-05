West Hancock remains No. 1 in football; Clear Lake keeps moving up cross country rankings

The Week 6 Iowa Association of Track Coaches (IATC) cross country team rankings were released on Monday, and there were some changes for North Iowa area teams.

As far as football goes, West Hancock still holds firm at No. 1 in Class A.

Football

After a massive 20-6 win over Class A, No. 10 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, the West Hancock football team held strong in the top spot in the new AP football poll released on Tuesday afternoon.

The No. 1 Eagles will have a challenging slate ahead with perennial powerhouse St. Ansgar on the schedule for Friday, followed by a tough matchup against currently undefeated North Butler in Week 8. The next two weeks will be crucial for the District 2 title.

Cross country

For the first time all season, the Central Springs boys jumped past Newman Catholic in the Class 1A rankings. The Panthers are up from 10th last week to ninth this week. The Knights dropped from sixth to 10th.

On the girls side, Newman Catholic continued its climb up the rankings, jumping from 10th to eighth in the most recent poll.

Clear Lake moved past multiple teams in both the girls and boys rankings in Class 2A. After moving up two spots in the boys rankings to 14th in Week 5, the Lions jumped up three more spots to 11th.

Forest City checked into the boys rankings in Class 2A for the first time since the pre-season. The Indians are now ranked 20th.

The Clear Lake girls leap-frogged five spots from 18th to 13th this week on the girls side of Class 2A.

In Class 3A, the Charles City girls dropped out of the rankings after previously being ranked 18th in Week 5.

