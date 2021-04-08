 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Fork's Noah Maske signs to run track at St. Ambrose
0 comments
alert

West Fork's Noah Maske signs to run track at St. Ambrose

{{featured_button_text}}

West Fork senior Noah Maske has decided to keep running.

The cross country and track and field runner for the Warhawks signed on to St. Ambrose University to compete in both sports on Wednesday.

Noah Maske signing

Noah Maske signed with St. Ambrose University on Wednesday. 

St. Ambrose University is an NAIA school located in Davenport, Iowa. The Fighting Bees run in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference. The track and field team took second as a team in the indoor CCAC championships, while the cross country team took third in the conference championship in the fall.

Maske has competed in cross country in the fall, basketball in the winter and baseball in the summer. He will look to continue to lead the Warhawks on the track this spring.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News