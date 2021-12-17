Xtream Arena in Coralville tabbed as new host of state volleyball tournament

After 30 years of the Iowa State Volleyball Tournament being exclusively held in Cedar Rapids, there will be a new site starting next fall.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) announced Friday afternoon that its Board of Directors voted to move the state tournament to the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa for the 2022 season.

Since 1991, the 40 best teams from the state merged to the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in downtown Cedar Rapids to crown five state champions. This move is just the second time since the sport was sanctioned by the IGHSAU that the final tournament will have a new venue.

"We are excited to bring the State Volleyball Tournament to Xtream Arena and Coralville," IGHSAU Executive Director Jean Berger said in a press release. "Xtream Arena is the premier volleyball venue in Iowa. We look forward to our partnership with the staffs at the Arena and Think Iowa City."

Opened in 2020 in a suburb of Iowa City, Xtream Arena seats 5,100 spectators and includes extra floor seating. The facility is connected to the GreenState Family Fieldhouse, which has five courts and 53,000 square feet.

University of Iowa's volleyball team have been playing its matches in the arena since it opened. Now, it will seat north of 5,000 people watching high level volleyball in November.

"We are incredibly honored by the opportunity to host the IGHSAU Girls State Volleyball Championships," Josh Schamberger, President of Think Iowa City plus Iowa City Area Sports Commission said. "We know that we have very big shoes to fill with the standard that has been set for the past 31 years by Cedar Rapids. We are excited by that challenge and deeply appreciative of the confidence Director Berger and her board have placed in us."

The last North Iowa team to win a state championship in the Cedar Rapids venue was Osage in 2020 in Class 3A. There have been just two other champions since the sport was sanctioned from the area. Mason City won it in 1973 and Charles City claimed the 4A title in 2012.

