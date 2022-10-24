Willis, balanced attack pushes Grundy Center over Lake Mills in 2A Region 5 semifinal

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa – When Lake Mills' volleyball team needed a sustained run, it struggled to find one on Monday night.

The result is another year, even with a Top of Iowa Conference title and a 30-win season, where the final destination is two matches short of the state tournament.

Class 2A ninth-ranked Grundy Center used the power of outside hitter Carlie Willis and a 9-0 run in the third to take control and triumph 25-21, 25-21, 25-11 over the Bulldogs in the 2A Region 5 semifinal at Grundy Center High School.

"We had an opportunity in sets one and two," Lake Mills head coach Jim Boehmer said. "We handled first ball pretty well. We played awesome through the front row and we stole a lot of points. I was pleased. Don't be sad with how you played."

The Spartans (31-12) have navigated the North Iowa Cedar League slate and a regular season filled with weekend tournaments to come one win away from being at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Fifth-ranked Denver, who clipped Aplington-Parkersburg in the other semifinal in the bracket, awaits on Wednesday night at Union High School. The Cyclones have won all three matches versus Grundy Center in 2022.

"We've been out of system a lot when we play them," Willis said. "We're going to be ready."

The opening two sets were as close as the scores indicate.

Down 8-7, Grundy Center responded with a 4-0 run to force Lake Mills (30-8) to call its first time out. The Bulldogs proceeded to tie the set at 13, 14 and 15 before a 5-1 run by the Spartans put them in the drivers seat.

Willis notched her sixth and final kill of the set to cap the opener. She finished with 20 kills, at least five in each set.

"I was just focusing on the little things to improve every single ball," Willis said.

It was imperative in Spartans head coach Lori Willis' eyes that her daughter hit over the block instead of at it or around it.

Carlie's leaping ability was second-to-none.

"It is right up there, in the top-five," Coach Willis said. "She was very lethal. She could put the ball wherever she wanted."

Lake Mills scored the first three points in the second and at one point, garnered an 8-4 lead.

The Spartans quickly responded with a 5-0 run to take the lead they wouldn't relinquish for the rest of the set. Carlie Willis closed the set with three kills and setter Ellery Luhring had a pair of setter dumps.

"Outside of (Payton) Petersen at Dike, (Carlie) Willis is right there," Boehmer said. "She was very dominant."

The balance of Grundy Center's hitters was key to keeping the Bulldogs on their toes.

Right side hitter Paige Venenga, a southpaw, had six kills and sophomore middle Kayden Muller notched eight kills. Shirley Monaghan was fed when Carlie Willis was in the back row and she recorded five kills.

"We played great through chaos and played great through their fight," Coach Willis said. "We maintained our aggressiveness."

The third set was a runaway.

Carlie Willis had three of her four aces in a nine-point service run to increase the Grundy Center lead from 4-3 to 13-3. It had two assisted blocks in the set and Muller completed the sweep with a long-rallied kill.

Luhring dished out 34 assists.

"Everybody was just very motivated tonight," Carlie Willis said.

Lake Mills says goodbye to Top of Iowa West Player of the Year in Ellie Hanna and her running mate in the front row Ella Stene. Setter Karli Helgeson, another outside in Finley Rogstad and defensive specialist Natalie Brandenburg all played their final match in its purple uniform.

It returns a nucleus around first team all-conference libero Taylor Vanek, hitters Dottie Byars, Ava Moen and Brynn Rognes.

"We have some talented sophomores; they're good," Boehmer said. "I don't see a drop off."