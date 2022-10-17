West Fork volleyball storms back in regional opener, triumphs over Rockford

The season seemed to be coming to a close for the West Fork volleyball team.

The Warhawks had dropped the first two sets to rival Rockford and were tied at 13 in the third set. That's when the squad rallied to a 25-21 victory to keep hope alive, and when senior Emma Martinek poked the ball over the net two sets later for a 15-12 match winning point, it completed the comeback.

West Fork reversed swept Rockford 19-25, 17-25, 25-21, 31-29, 15-12 on Monday night in a Class 1A Region 5 first round contest at Rockford High School.

West Fork coach Emily Greimann said her now 6-15 team never gave up and showed tremendous heart in playing together as a team.

"I'm so excited and I'm so proud for how hard they fought for that win," Greimann said.

The Warhawks will hit the road again and face Riceville, who edged past Nashua-Plainfield in four sets, in a regional quarterfinal on Wednesday night. First serve is slated for 7 p.m.

The first two sets were fairly pedestrian.

West Fork never led and was beaten 25-19 and 25-17 by the Warriors. The rest of the match was a back-and-forth affair. The third set was filled with mini runs from both teams, each squad seemed to have an answer for the other.

The five point West Fork run in the third set got it started, but the fourth set saw runs of 5-1, 4-1 and 6-1. Rockford held a 22-14 advantage before the Warhawks came storming back to take a 25-24 lead. The marathon set eventually ended with a 31-29 West Fork victory.

That set up a dramatic fifth set.

After jumping out to a 4-1 lead, the Warhawks let the Warriors back into the contest and found themselves trailing 12-8 after two kills from Martinek a ball bumped by Rockford hit the gym ceiling before falling to the floor. That tied the game at 12. Then it was Martinek time.

Another kill made the score 12-14 and she made the play of the night after an extended rally. Her diving bump over the net and heads of defenders landed harmlessly on the gym floor and the celebration was on.

"In particular, that last point of the fifth set, Emma Martinek, she wanted that ball. She went out there and said 'Give me that ball' and she made it happen," Greimann said. "That leadership is what we need(ed) in that moment. I'm so proud of her."

The Warriors end the season with a 13-11 mark. West Fork will continue at 7 p.m. in Riceville where they will take on the 25-16 Wildcats.